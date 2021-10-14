Minecraft Live 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Minecraft Live 2021 will show fans the future of the block-building title, and the development team has already been hinting at some updates fans can expect.
Minecraft Live 2021 will take place on Saturday, October 16 at 2pm ET, and you can watch the show on their website, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and all of Mojang’s social media channels. Pretty much any way you want to watch it, you can do so.
The presentation will provide some key updates about the future of Minecraft, and should provide info about the upcoming 1.19 update, especially considering the show in 2020 shared a first look at the Caves & Cliffs update for fans. Minecraft has had a lot of partnerships recently as well, including LEGO and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see those represented in some way.
Perhaps the biggest news for Minecraft Live right now, however, is the Mob Vote that’ll have fans picking a brand new mob coming to the game. The vote will run through the official Twitter account and will have fans picking between the Allay, Copper Golem, and Glare. Here’s an overview of the three different mobs, from the Minecraft website, which you can head to for even more info.
- Allay –The allay is a mob with many hobbies. If you give them an item, it will gather more of the same or similar items that they can find and give back to you! This could be a collectible, something you’ve crafted, or a block you mined. Isn’t that nifty? It is also a huge music buff and loves to dance! That’s just delightful. But also practical, because if you have a note block nearby, that’s where it will drop your collectibles!
- Copper Golem – The copper golem is the DIY project of your dreams. Not only do you get to build a brand new buddy, but this little creature is made out of 100% copper. That means that just like any other copper structure, it will oxidize over time. It’s more than just a pretty face, the copper golem is also very unpredictable! Keep your eye on it, especially if you have any copper buttons lying around. Oh, you don’t have any of those yet? Well, it’s because they will also be added to Minecraft if you vote for the copper golem!
- Glare – The glare is not only super cute, but it also helps you out a lot. It hates – HATES – the darkness. Who doesn’t?! But besides being super relatable, it will also show you areas that are dark enough for monsters to spawn. It does so by flying to dangerously dark areas and then throwing a hissy fit. With the glare by your side, you’ll know that each tantrum will not only lead to me turning this car right back around, but also possibly monsters! Aaaargh!