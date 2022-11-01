Modern Warfare 2 Eclipses $800 Million In Record Breaking Opening Weekend

Opening weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has now surpassed $800 million in sales, making it the biggest release yet for the COD franchise, even with some NVIDIA hiccups.

As far as the Call of Duty series goes, the sky’s the limit and yet it still seems to surpass itself and the expectations laid before it. The Activision published Modern Warfare 2 shattered the threshold held by previous record holder Modern Warfare 3 from 2011, which ironically beat the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) to hold the record. It’s worth mentioning these sales figures dwarfed 2022 Hollywood blockbuster films over their ENTIRE run time, with top dog, Top Gun: Maverick boasting over $700 million at the box office.

General Manager of Call of Duty, Johanna Faries said “Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare 2’s launch one for the record books as well as the highest grossing entertainment opening of the year. It is our honour and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world,” he said. “As amazing as this opening has been, Call of Duty has much more in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon and Warzone 2.0’s launch is right around the corner. It’s an incredible time for the franchise,” regarding the successful launch.

Modern Warfare 2‘s launch hasn’t been all bells and whistles, however, as the latest NVIDIA driver update has been proven to cause issues for the PC version, as confirmed by the official Beenox Twitter:

We've noticed some stability issues with the latest NVIDIA drivers 526.47 on Call of Duty #MWII. For now we'd suggest you keep the 516.59, or 522.25 drivers. — BeenoxCODPC (@BeenoxCODPC) October 27, 2022

Although this is a setback for PC gamers that want to jump into the combat, NVIDIA’s website hosts a handy walkthrough on how to go back to a previous version of the driver in case users have already updated to the busted 526.47 one.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on all platforms except Nintendo Switch, but that may not be the case for long.