MPower A New Disney+ Series Debuts Today, Highlighting The Mightiest Women In Marvel

The Women Of Marvel
| March 8, 2023
Today, Disney+ has released a new series called MPower, a series based on the comeuppance of the mightiest heroines in the MCU, in a four-episode standalone project.

The Disney+ Original series MPower, has now gone live for fans of everything Marvel. Each entry functions as a standalone episode that can focus on a powerful character’s inception and history to where they are now, such as Elizabeth Olsen’s portrayal of Wanda Maximoff turned Scarlet Witch, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, and the many powerful women of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

MPower aims to lift the curtain on some of the behind-the-scenes info fans may not have gathered from the films while also revealing the powerful stories behind the actresses and locations. Executive Producer Mark Herzog says, “We’re excited to help illuminate the myriad, powerful stories of women in the MCU,” with “We sincerely hope that the series will empower girls and women all over the world to be their authentic selves in their lives and in their careers” regarding the release. A TV spot has been revealed and can be seen below.

Executive Producer Justin W. Hochberg said, “Every hero has an epic origin story and so does this series,” with “When I conceived ‘MPower,’ I did it out of love for my teen daughter so she would have more icons to look up to, voices to learn from and role models to help her impact the world. Today, that vision is now a reality thanks to Brie Larsen, Elizabeth Olsen, the women of Wakanda and Zoë Saldaña, whose leadership was ‘Mpowering.’”

While the series aims to add depth to the backstories of the powerful women of Marvel, it seems a secondary focus will be to remain faithful to the title and ‘MPower’ women, as Florence Kasumba (Ayo, Black Panther) says, “You could watch it and think ‘people that look like me, we can be Super Heroes too.'”

The entire MPower series can be watched now on Disney+.

