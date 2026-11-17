2K and Rockstar Games are bringing the sunny shores of GTA VI‘s Vice City to NBA 2K27 in Season 3, and it’s starting shortly after GTA VI‘s launch.

It looks like the NBA is about to visit an arena it has never visited before: Vice City. This week, 2K announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Rockstar Games that brings GTA’s Vice City vibes to NBA 2K27, the latest in the NBA video game series developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K. Starting November 27, players can pick up the NBA 2K27 Vice City Edition featuring three-time NBA All-Star and Miami HEAT center Bam Adebayo on the cover of the limited-time collaboration. A new trailer has been unleashed for the collaboration, and it can be seen below.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Miami Vice and crime have invaded the NBA, and particularly the Miami HEAT. Last year, the Miami HEAT notably restored their fan-favourite ‘Vice’ jerseys after nearly five years off the market. The uniforms, inspired by the 1980s Miami Vice television series and the HEAT’s former arena, initially had a run between 2018 and 2021, and fans instantly drew a bridge between the font on the jersey and GTA‘s Vice City. Although not an official collaboration at the time (and not named as such), NBA 2K27 and GTA VI are finally making it official.

In-game, Season 3 brings an extensive update with Vice City-themed content and rewards across The City and MyTEAM. The partnership also includes bonuses and access to NBA 2K27 for GTA+ Members, in addition to a live activation at the A Night in Vice City Miami HEAT game tomorrow, November 18, 2026. Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick, said, “Bringing Vice City to NBA 2K27 is a testament to the cultural impact of the games that our teams at Rockstar Games and 2K, led by Visual Concepts, have built, and we’re excited to give players an entirely new and engaging way to experience both worlds” regarding the collab.

Running November 27 through January 15, Vice City-inspired content and rewards span every corner of the Season experience, from a Vice City-inspired Park in The City to a wealth of themed apparel, including Vice City and Los Santos jerseys, Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell Employee Outfits, and more. The collab will also make it to real NBA courts, as the Miami HEAT will take the floor in a special-edition Nike x Cactus Jack Miami HEAT uniform for its upcoming A Night in Vice City home game on November 18, and players can do the same in NBA 2K27. The uniforms will be available in Play Now and The City in-game.

The NBA 2K27 Vice City Edition and Season 3 launch officially on November 27, 2026. Fans looking for more information can head to the official site.