Netflix Renews You For Fifth and Final Season

Hot off the heels of Season 4 Part 2 wrapping up on March 9, Netflix has renewed You for a fifth, and ultimately final, season.

The series, based on a book of the same name, follows a bookstore manager and series killer named Joe Goldberg, who falls in love and develops a dangerous obsession. Sera Gamble, who’s served as showrunner for all four seasons, will be stepping down as she moves onto other projects, although she will continue to be an Executive Producer on the series. Instead, the final season will be taken over by Executive Producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, who will serve as Co-Showrunners.

“Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honour and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely,” said Gamble in a press release “I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

You originally started as a series on Lifetime, before it was picked up by Netflix on a co-licensing model in 2018. While it didn’t attract much of an audience on Lifetime, the franchise exploded in popularity after debuting on Netflix.

“YOU became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season, says Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series at Netflix “We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: YOU are in for an unforgettable ending.”

Despite the announcement, a release window for You Season 5 hasn’t been shared, and Netflix has said details will come at a later date. The first four seasons of You are currently available to stream on Netflix.