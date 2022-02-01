New York Game Awards 2022 Winners Announced

Tonight, on February 1, 2022, the New York Game Awards took place awarding some of the best gaming has to offer with a selection of strong winners.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) is a renowned organization founded in 2011 by Harold Goldberg of the Washington Post that aims to bring the best the journalism world has to offer the video game world, while advocating for multiculturalism and helping the underprivileged. Goldberg says “We want to help, we need to give back, and we’re very serious about that mission,” in being advocates for a greater message in gaming.

Every year this prestigious non-profit group holds a New York Game Awards show that aims to embrace and expand on that message, by not only celebrating the very best the game world had to offer in the year prior, but celebrating the people that brought the games to fans.

In a star-studded affair, the big names gave their messages to the industry remotely at the New York Game Awards, with video comments by industry greats, including CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, CEO of Entertainment Software Association, Stanley Pierre-Louis, and founder of Double Fine, Tim Schafer. It is hard to deny the talent the awards display within the industry.

Psychonauts 2

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year:

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game:

Sable (Winner)

Before I forget

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Death’s Door

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights

Genesis Noir

Little Nightmares 2

Wildermyth

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game:

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Winner)

Chicken Police – Paint It Red

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Persona 5 Strikers

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil: Village

Strangeland

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World:

Psychonauts 2 (Winner)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Chicken Police – Paint it Red

Exo One

Far Cry 6

Monster Hunter Rise

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil: Village

Sable

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game:

Sable (Winner)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Everhood

Far Cry 6 – Pedro Bromfman

Genesis Noir

Life Is Strange: True Colors

NBA 2K 22

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game:

Maggie Robertson – Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil VIllage (Winner)

Erika Mori – Alex Chen – Life Is Strange – True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito – Far Cry 6

Michael Mando as Vass Montengro – Vass Insanity, Far Cry 6

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop

Sera-Lys McArthur as Thunderbird, North Star Rainbow Six Siege

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game:

Resident Evil 4 (Winner)

Floor Plan 2

Mare – Quest

Ragnarock

Star Wars Pinball VR

Traffic Jams

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Winner)

Bowser’s Fury from Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Miitopia

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game:

NieR Re[in]carnation (Winner)

Fantasian

Crash on the Run

Marvel Future Revolution

Pikmin Bloom

Queen Rock Tour

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes

Resident Evil 4 VR

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake:

Resident Evil 4 VR (Winner)

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Shadow Man Remastered

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Captain Award for Best Esports Team:

Natus Vincere (a.k.a. Na’Vi) (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) (Winner)

Atlanta FaZe Clan (Call of Duty League)

EDward Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year:

Genki “Gen” Kumisaka (Tekken 7 for Donuts USG) (Winner)

Chris “Simp” Lehr (Call of Duty for Atlanta FaZe)

Lee “Scout” Ye-chan (League of Legends for EDward Gaming)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for Natus Vincere)

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo (Valorant for Sentinels)

Xin “Leave” Huang (Overwatch League for Chengdu Hunters)

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism:

Rebekah Valentine – Investigative reporting (Winner)

People Make Games – Video Series

Megan Farokhmanesh – Investigative reporting

Zoya Street – Essay

Renata Price – Reviews

Kirsten Grind, Ben Fritz, and Sarah E. Needleman – Activision/Kotick Investigations

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: