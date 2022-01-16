New York Game Awards 2022 Nominees Formally Announced

Every year brings numerous exciting new games to fans, and with those games comes the New York Game Awards from the New York Videogame Critics Circle to show the best in gaming for the year.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) is a renowned organization founded in 2011 by Harold Goldberg of the Washington Post that aims to bring the best the journalism world has to offer the videogame world, while advocating for multiculturalism and helping the underprivileged. Goldberg says “We want to help, we need to give back, and we’re very serious about that mission,” in being advocates for a greater message in gaming.

Every year this prestigious non-profit group holds a New York Game Awards show that aims to embrace and expand on that message, by not only celebrating the very best the game world had to offer in the year prior, but celebrating the people that brought the games to fans.

President of NYVGCC Harold Goldberg also stated, “We really wanted to present our fans with a live show this year. However, for health and safety reasons, we are offering a virtual only show again in 2022. We are still absolutely thrilled about having the honour of acknowledging all the incredible work from developers and journalists in 2021.”

He went on to say, “In addition to the list of nominees, we’re still hopeful that many will buy tickets to support our ongoing mission to provide awareness and mentorship for the video game industry, especially among underserved communities,” showing the sheer breadth of their mission to reach larger audiences.

Without further ado, these are the nominees from the 11th annual New York Game Awards of 2022:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Dorfromantik

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game:

Before I Forget

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights

Genesis Noir

Sable

Wildermyth



Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game:

Chicken Police – Paint It Red

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Persona 5 Strikers

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil: Village

Strangeland



Statue of Liberty Award for Best World:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Chicken Police – Paint it Red

Exo One

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil: Village



Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Everhood

Far Cry 6 – PedroBromfman

Genesis Noir

Life Is Strange: True Colors

NBA 2K22

Sable



All of the other exciting nominees can be found on the NYVGCC site.

All attendees that hoped to see the show live will be contacted for refunds, as the event is going to be digital due to ongoing health concerns about large gatherings based on the recent surge of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The New York Game Awards of 2022 will take place on February 1st, and more information will be likely provided on their Official Twitter page for updates on how to watch the exciting event.