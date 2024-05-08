Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition Is Really Coming To Nintendo Switch!

After a couple of rumours hit the internet last week about a potential port of Nintendo World Championships to the Nintendo Switch it raised skepticism, but today, it has been revealed.

A lot of internet rumours have been hitting their mark lately, with Fortnite leaks essentially becoming announcements, the Epic Games Store’s weekly free offer leaking a week ahead of schedule, and earlier this week, fans clamouring for a port of the NES World Championships to the Switch. The rumors continued, and today, an official announcement trailer landed. The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is not only real but it was announced with a trailer, which you can watch below.

The trailer details the exciting history of the Nintendo World Championships, showing its origins in 1990, its resurgence in 2014 &2017, and its final destination in your living room. Fans can create their own NES championship series with over 150 challenges across 13 titles from the legendary NES library. For the individual player looking to hone their skills, fans also have a nifty rewind feature to shave off those pesky extra seconds on a challenge. The featured titles are listed below:

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Nintendo has also implemented a weekly leaderboard for player bragging rights. Each week, the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will release five challenges that players globally will have to engage in to attempt to snag the top spot on leaderboards. These challenges will rotate in and out, keeping the top spot vacant for those who can rise to the occasion.

The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition launches on July 18, and fans who are interested in a physical edition can pre-order at retailers when it becomes available. The physical edition comes with a replica gold cartridge that hearkens back to the specially made 1990, which is still the most expensive NES cart to date.