Next Week’s Free Epic Games Store Game Has Been Leaked

For the second week in a row, the Epic Games Store free weekly title has been leaked just before the launch of the previous week’s offerings, and for the first week of May, Orcs will die.

Like the release schedule, the Epic Games Store free weekly offering has been leaked once again, a full week prior to the title being released for users. The leak comes again from billbil-kun on the French site, Dealabs, and starting on May 2, fans will be able to download Orcs Must Die! 3 for free from the Epic Games Store, according to the new leak. If fans haven’t grabbed The Big Con and Town of Salem 2 yet, you should act quickly, as they’re only available until 11 a.m. EST.

Of course, after 11 a.m., LISA: Definitive Edition and INDUSTRIA will be made available, which adds credence to the leaks from Dealabs, and the following week will allegedly be Orcs Must Die! 3. While LISA is a trial-and-error puzzler, and INDUSTRIA tackled that FPS itch, Robot Entertainment’s Orcs Must Die! 3 is a tower defence game with many Orcs and many deaths. Fans will have multiple means of disposal to get rid of the pesky invading Orcs, including building effective traps to stop their endless march forward.

#HonkaiImpact3rd v7.4 Invitation to the Mad Banquet released!



Mad Pleasure: Shadowbringer debuts. Protect the Arcade in Flying to Oxia!

Get free Herrscher of Origin, Equipment Supply Cards and Crystals! pic.twitter.com/ElQ8ZXLkFI — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) April 25, 2024

If fans haven’t grabbed any of the free games currently on offer from Epic Games, this is an opportunity to get five free games in one week (and that’s not including the releases of Zenless Zone Zero or Genshin Impact). The Big Con and Town of Salem 2 can be downloaded before 11 a.m., and then INDUSTRIA and LISA: Definitive Edition will be free. One week following the release of INDUSTRIA, Orcs Must Die! 3 invades Epic Games for free. Fans looking for more information can head over to the official Epic Games Store website for further information.