The Free Epic Games Store Titles For Next Week Have Leaked Early

The Epic Games Store and its weekly free offerings have appeared to leak early, with two new games being rumoured for next week.

As of writing this post, the Epic Games Store still has yet to make The Big Con and Town of Salem 2 available for fans (they release today for free), and NEXT week’s free offerings have already leaked. For those who wait until the last possible minute, that’s good news. That means Ghostrunner is still available to snag and keep forever if it’s downloaded within the next couple of hours from the Epic Games Store. That all being said, the leak has sprung from known data leaker, billbil-kun from Dealabs, they claim the next two titles to be offered for free will be LISA: Definitive Edition and INDUSTRIA.

Technically, if fans play their cards just right, they can get three free games today (by downloading Ghostrunner right now) and then snag The Big Con and Town of Salem 2 when they drop. Then, the following week, fans can snag the now-leaked titles on April 25 for a total of five free games in a week.

LISA: Definitive Edition takes gamers on an adventure through some dark themes in a post-apocalyptic world. Players will have to navigate puzzles and ultimately find joy in a joyless world with heavy dark themes in the bundled two LISA titles. Fans can also play through the included bonus content, which alone could make the case that the price (free) is worth picking this one up. On the other hand, INDUSTRIA is an FPS that takes players through an interactive story that drives the narrative forward. Fans can grab these two titles when they allegedly enter the Epic Games Store weekly price-free starting on April 25.

Try Assassin’s Creed Mirage now for FREE! Play the first two hours of the game, and keep your progression once you buy it. The Free Trial is available from April 16 to April 30. Try now: https://t.co/zP9NR1PTdR pic.twitter.com/RVJ66U5hOS — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) April 16, 2024

On top of everything else, Epic Games is also allowing users to take Assassin’s Creed: Mirage for a spin. A free trial period will remain open from April 16 until April 30, and fans can keep their progress from the trial if they decide to buy the main game. Gamers also have a full week to grab Ghostrunner, The Big Con, and Town of Salem 2 for free, but Ghostrunner needs to be downloaded ASAP, as it will no longer be free in a couple of hours. Head here to grab it.