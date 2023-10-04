Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5) Review

Assassin’s Creed is a long-running series with an exciting story that branches from 404 BC all the way to roughly 2020 AD. There is a lot to digest when it comes to the series, and personally, I think it is worth it to go through and enjoy the overarching story as it is laid out for us. There is a simple beauty in what Assassin’s Creed Mirage sets out to be. The origin story of the assassin Basim, a character we get to know in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. More importantly, a story in which if you have no previous experience with the franchise is the best jumping-off point.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage follows the story of Basim, a down-on-his-luck adolescent in Baghdad. After having some previous knowledge of the mysterious group known as the Hidden Ones, the Assassins, Basim wants nothing more than to prove himself to them and become an initiate. Along with his friend, the pair look to enter the Winter Palace and steal something, but as they discover what is being hidden there, Basim accidentally kills a man of great importance and must flee. With no other option, Roshan, a higher-up in the Hidden Ones, takes Basim in and trains him up to be an Assassin.

From there, we eventually see Basim return to Baghdad when another recruit goes missing, presumed dead, and it is up to him to find out what The Order is up to. Assassin’s Creed Mirage manages to blend enough base-level storytelling to attract newcomers to the series while building it out enough to keep fans craving more. This is a delicate balance to maintain, and while it does falter from time to time, leaning more one way than the other, it ultimately accomplishes what it has set out to be. A more minor, and more intimate tale in the Assassin’s Creed universe.

The gameplay loop of the Assassin’s Creed franchise has continued to balloon over the years until Valhalla’s map and side questing became absolutely bloated. While what was available was generally well-thought-out and very fun, there was just way too much. This is another thing that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has set out to accomplish: make an overall more minor game, more in line with returning to the roots of the series.

Back are the more intense following missions, having to blend in nearby and eavesdrop on the conversation and returning to the Hidden One’s hideout between each major mission. It feels like something that has been missing for a long time from the franchise. But, it also married very well with more modern sensibilities in gameplay elements. There is a skill tree, but instead of being an eyesore and full of small and inconsequential upgrades, there is a finely tuned skill tree with each upgrade being meaningful. It doesn’t feel as rigid and bland as the original because Assassin’s Creed Mirage gives us exciting goals and a lot of sneaking around while assassinating.

That being said, a lot of these missions feel like they could be completed without having to resort to violence. Although, with animations this stylized of assassinated takedowns, why wouldn’t you? That being said, there were a few times when I ran into some bugs that required me to save and reload the game. Thankfully, Assassin’s Creed Mirage doesn’t take very long to load up on a PlayStation 5. It was still a nuisance.

Every time I wanted to interact with the tailor to upgrade my armour, I had to save and reset it. I did not come across any significant graphical issues that have plagued the Assassin’s Creed series in the past or came across anything that would break questlines. If saving and reloading is the worst I have to do a few times over the course of my 18-hour adventure, I consider that a win.

The vistas make a triumphant return in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Whereas viewpoints were a thing in the more recent games, they felt a little too bland. In Mirage, each viewpoint, while acting as a fast travel point, also sets you up with this gorgeous overview of the section of the city you were in. Each section felt well-thought-out as well. The inner workings of the round city were where the rich liked to make home, while the further out you got, the dingy things became. It felt like a lived-in world, and that intimate feeling of a long city was something I truly missed from the series.

There are a few issues I had with the story, particularly because it did start to wain in the middle, and the ending, while I won’t spoil here, I don’t exactly know where it sets us up for in the future.

Overall, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a fantastic return to form for the series, and mixing gameplay ideas from the original trilogy and mixing with more modern sensibilities has the series back on track. With some minor story grips aside, I think it is a good game for fans returning to the series but also a great jumping on point for new players.