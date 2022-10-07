No Man’s Sky Waypoint Update is Now Live For Everyone

The “Waypoint” (version 4.0) update for No Man’s Sky was released by Hello Games, and it overhauled a lot of the game’s mechanics like game modes.

The 21st major update for No Man’s Sky is designed to bring a more cohesive gameplay experience with hundreds of quality-of-life improvements. In this update, Hello Games has attempted to unify all of its previous content into a more cohesive gameplay experience. This update includes design and balance overhauls alongside hundreds of quality-of-life improvements.

One example of Hello Games’ great attention to detail in is the updated inventory system in No Man’s Sky.’s Waypoint update. Players, ships, and weapons now have a “greatly increased” level cap, and milestones have been updated. There’s also a new information portal that makes it easier for returning players to get back into the game. The portal has a summary of the player’s goals and progress, so they can easily pick up where they left off.

The Waypoint update has added new gameplay modes, with Relaxed mode letting players enjoy the game more as an exploration and sandbox game over pure survival. Customizable controls for survival, crafting, and combat have all been added, too, however, meaning players can shape the experience to match their own playstyle.

Given that Waypoint is also the full 4.0 step up for No Man’s Sky, Hello Games said it’s as much about laying a foundation for the future as it is improving what’s already in the game.

“Starting as we mean to continue, No Man’s Sky launches on Switch with its first major update, and it’s no coincidence that many of our changes are focused on making No Man’s Sky a more pick-up and play experience for new and returning players on that mobile platform.”

Hello Games’ Sean Murray said that the release of the Switch version of No Man’s Sky feels like a natural and improbable at the same time. The procedurally generated game posed a real challenge for the team, but they were able to make it happen.

No Man’s Sky is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.