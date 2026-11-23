NVIDIA announced today that Jensen Huang is reinstated to his original position, amid his resignation on November 12.

Today, a surprising turn of events at NVIDIA has come out regarding ex-CEO Jensen Huang. Following a vote by NVIDIA’s Board of Directors, the Board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang to his original position as President, CEO, and Board Director. His resignation came on November 12, 2026, due to board investigations and reports related to his personal relationships that involved a business executive linked to Chinese intelligence—as reported by U.S. intelligence. Huang’s exploits also involved two of his own employees. The company issued a full statement this morning.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Chair of the Board, Harvey C. Jones. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.” Jones will remain as Board chair.

This was a peculiar decision, as men in high positions are typically ousted from their roles, but this was a swift move. Usually, the accused person would take a long leave of absence and never return to their original position. However, Huang has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

“I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Huang. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process.

Huang continued to thank Jones and Kress, along with the executive, for stepping up and “leading NVIDIA during this period.” He also thanked the “employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world.” “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

The notice also highlighted that “The Board recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.” The committee would be in charge of “engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters.” Apparently, NVIDIA is also searching for a Chief Compliance Officer, which is a new position for the company. This person would oversee compliance across the company and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Whether this decision to bring back Huang in his full position is the right one or not has already sparked global changes. The BBC already noted that when the press release went out, NVIDIA’s stock market value rose by one trillion dollars as the Nasdaq tech market opened around 9:30 am ET. Even though it is not as clear as day, it is clear that Huang still has influence at the White House.

The company’s Board and U.S. government found no national security issues at play, and even Trump congratulated Huang on his return this morning. Even before the announcement, Trump said, “You’ll have to figure that out for yourself. He’s back where he should be, and we see he did absolutely nothing wrong from that standpoint.” It seems like Huang’s involvement with AI chips and other proprietary U.S. tech knowledge has rendered him untouchable for now.

Here is a timeline of the events that took place involving Huang over the past month: