The OnePlus Pad, The 1st Tablet From OnePlus, Launches Alongside Flagship Phone

The OnePlus Pad has been officially confirmed, the newest entry in the OnePlus ecosystem to make a splash along with their new OnePlus 11.

While it has since been announced that the flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone will launch on February 7, it has now been revealed that the first-ever OnePlus Android OS tablet, ‘The OnePlus Pad,’ will launch alongside the smartphone, TechRadar reports. The tablet was revealed to come in a stylish sage green, with the signature OnePlus smoky sheen finish that can be seen on other peripherals like the OnePlus N20 Nord 5G.

It seems the colourway and launch date aren’t the only things the OnePlus Pad shares with the OnePlus 11, as the silhouette teaser photo above shows a familiar circle camera daringly placed dead center on the back of the device, instead of off to the side corner like most smart devices — including their own phones — with a hugely similar camera lens design. The same circle pokes slightly out of the rear of both devices, but it hasn’t been confirmed if the OnePlus Pad will include the signature Hasselblad camera that will be included with the OnePlus 11. But if the teaser is any indication, there is no logo featured on the camera like the latest of the OnePlus smartphones.

TechRadar reports, “The design of the OnePlus Pad includes an aluminum alloy body and a cambered frame, which should make it comfortable to hold for extended periods, according to OnePlus,” regarding the new tablet. While no advanced specification information has been given just yet, the new tablet likely fits right in with the rest of the OnePlus ecosystem, bringing compatibility with other devices such as the OnePlus Buds Pro and their smartphone line.

While this news is exciting, the OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event featuring the new flagship smartphone, The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and now the OnePlus Pad, will be happening on February 7, so fans won’t have to wait long for more information.