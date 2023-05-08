News

Oppenheimer Film Dropped A New 3-Minute Trailer

An Intense Doomsday Countdown
| May 8, 2023
Oppenheimer Film Dropped A New 3-Minute Trailer 1

A new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer film showed off a bunch of new footage, plot details and cast involvements.

A retelling of the father of the atom bomb is nigh! Universal Pictures revealed a new lengthy trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, detailing more of the plot and cast members. The film showed off more scenes of Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy playing the real-life American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (the man who headed the creation of the world’s first atom bomb) alongside other significant cast members.

YouTube video

Essentially, Oppenheimer follows the scientists, military and political figures who were attached to the Manhattan Project—not the same one in Watchmen but a similar-ish concept. It was America’s top secret nuclear weapon programme during World War 2 when the war against Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan was in a tough spot for both the Allies and Axis powers.

This new trailer gave an intense snippet of the moments leading up to the Trinity nuclear test located in Jornada del Muerto, New Mexico, United States. “We’re in a race against the Nazis,” said Murphy’s Oppenheimer. “And I know what it means if the Nazis have a bomb.”

Universal offered new Oppenheimer footage at CinemaCon 2023, but this latest trailer has probably given fans the best look at the film’s star-studded cast—including a quick look at Tom Conti’s Albert Einstein depiction. Matt Damon’s Major General Leslie Groves also led most of the focus of the trailer as he asked Oppenheimer about the potential world-devastating effects of the world’s first nuclear detonation.

Oppenheimer Film Dropped A New 3 Minute Trailer 23050805 1
Oppenheimer Film Dropped A New 3 Minute Trailer 23050805 2

Emily Blunt was also another focus who plays Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty. If you have not seen much else or guessed it by now, this film has a bombshell A-list cast, including Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Josh Peck, and many more. As with many of these hugely-casted films, though, many other names besides Murphy, Blunt and Damon may have very limited scenes.

This was said to be one of the biggest movies of the year, as Nolan explained how he wanted to recreate the Trinity Nuclear Test without using CGI. “It’s one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story,” said Nolan.

Oppenheimer will be out in theatres on July 21, 2023.

File Under: Christopher Nolan, Film, Oppenheimer
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

CGM Recommends: The Best Mother's Day Gifts 2023

CGM Recommends: The Best Mother’s Day Gifts 2023

Mother’s Day is coming up, so here’s a CGMagazine guide to the best Mother’s Day…

HPOmen03

HP OMEN 27c Curved Gaming Monitor Review

HP OMEN 27c offers high-performance & refresh rates for PC gamers at a competitive price…

PocoF5 1

Poco F5 Smartphone Review

The Poco F5 offers everything a user needs and more without breaking the bank. It…

F5Pro 5

Poco F5 Pro Smartphone Review

Poco has done an incredible job with their latest flagship killer, the Poco F5 Pro.…

The Best Zelda Games to Prepare For Tears of the Kingdom

The Best Zelda Games to Prepare For Tears of the Kingdom

With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arriving at long last this week,…