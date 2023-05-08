Oppenheimer Film Dropped A New 3-Minute Trailer

A new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer film showed off a bunch of new footage, plot details and cast involvements.

A retelling of the father of the atom bomb is nigh! Universal Pictures revealed a new lengthy trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, detailing more of the plot and cast members. The film showed off more scenes of Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy playing the real-life American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (the man who headed the creation of the world’s first atom bomb) alongside other significant cast members.

Essentially, Oppenheimer follows the scientists, military and political figures who were attached to the Manhattan Project—not the same one in Watchmen but a similar-ish concept. It was America’s top secret nuclear weapon programme during World War 2 when the war against Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan was in a tough spot for both the Allies and Axis powers.

This new trailer gave an intense snippet of the moments leading up to the Trinity nuclear test located in Jornada del Muerto, New Mexico, United States. “We’re in a race against the Nazis,” said Murphy’s Oppenheimer. “And I know what it means if the Nazis have a bomb.”

Universal offered new Oppenheimer footage at CinemaCon 2023, but this latest trailer has probably given fans the best look at the film’s star-studded cast—including a quick look at Tom Conti’s Albert Einstein depiction. Matt Damon’s Major General Leslie Groves also led most of the focus of the trailer as he asked Oppenheimer about the potential world-devastating effects of the world’s first nuclear detonation.

Emily Blunt was also another focus who plays Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty. If you have not seen much else or guessed it by now, this film has a bombshell A-list cast, including Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Josh Peck, and many more. As with many of these hugely-casted films, though, many other names besides Murphy, Blunt and Damon may have very limited scenes.

This was said to be one of the biggest movies of the year, as Nolan explained how he wanted to recreate the Trinity Nuclear Test without using CGI. “It’s one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story,” said Nolan.

Oppenheimer will be out in theatres on July 21, 2023.