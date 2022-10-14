Outcasters, The Stadia Exclusive Game Will Disappear In 2023 Along With The Platform. 

On Sep 29, 2022, Google revealed that Stadia, their gaming platform, would be taken down as of January 18, 2023, after just 3 years, and with that, Outcasters.

“Outcasters is a frantic, fast-paced and competitive game from Splash Damage. Battle your way across vibrant, colorful vinyl arenas and curve your shots to creatively defeat your opponents.”

Stadia was launched on November 19, 2019, making it only 3 years old by the end of its service, Outcasters being only 2 years old, with its release date being December 3, 2020.

Fans of Outcasters were keeping their fingers crossed for the game to ported to other platforms. Unfortunately, this won’t be happening. Splash Damage made a statement saying that the game depends too heavily on the platform and it’s simply too much work to start development on another gaming platform.

Many people working with the program have been scrambling to work with other developers to save their game as well, as they were given no prior warning of the service’s demise. Gaming companies are trying to do the best they can to help with the transition from platforms.

Splash Damage also put out a short video for the end of the much-loved game showing multiple videos of gameplay development with the final text saying, “Thank you for playing.”

Fans on the Twitter thread are incredibly heartbroken about this news, maybe showing support and love of Outcasters. Fans are wishing a sorrowful goodbye to the game and recounting what fun they’ve had with it.

The fate of Stadia is unfortunate, to say the least, as google does not have any means to keep its games preserved. The lack of warning mixed with a reveal of their new line of gaming Chromebooks had people ultimately shocked. There’s not very much we can do besides playing the game until the very end. it’s sad to see such great things go.