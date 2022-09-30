Google Stadia Comes To A Crushing End In January 2023

Yesterday, a blog post about the future of cloud based Google Stadia was revealed on Google Keyword, and the future is grim.

The cloud based console launched back in 2019, and never seemed to get off the ground despite huge investments made toward the service. Google has finally decided to shut down the Stadia service, and offer refunds for most of all Google Stadia services rendered, including the hardware itself. Google expects the ‘majority’ of refunds will be processed by mid-January 2023.

This comes right after the mid-Summer rumour that spread suggesting Google Stadia was getting axed, and Google themselves stopping that rumour dead in its tracks via Twitter, even though the current shutdown schedule seems planned as the blog post details.

Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we're always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions. — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) July 29, 2022

Although the official Twitter account for the service reassured players on their platform, that sentiment lasted only two months before the service threw in the towel. Vice President and General Manager of Stadia, Phil Harrison outlines some of the details here:

We’re grateful to the dedicated Stadia players that have been with us from the start. We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023 so they can complete final play sessions. We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023. – Phil Harrison, Keyword

For fans on the platform, Google has also posted a helpful Q&A regarding the refund process that can be found also on their website, which details the process most will have to go through to refund. What’s notable, is most who have purchased the Stadia hardware will not have to return it to process a refund with Google. Retailers that sold the hardware will be unable to process refunds either on physical hardware, so the best bet would be to go through Google Stadia themselves when they launch the refund process.

Google has also shut down the Google Stadia store as of the time of writing, with there now just being a notice about the shutdown of the service. While it is good to see Google no longer taking people’s money for a service that will be shuttered in a couple of months, this also means developers that put effort into putting games onto the platform have no way to have their games seen before the planned shutdown date.

Tangle Tower was due to launch on Stadia in 2 days time, and this article was the first I heard about it shutting down 😢 https://t.co/Pu0UPTQlRn — Tom Vian (@SFBTom) September 29, 2022

We have a game coming to Stadia in November. Who wants to guess that Google will refuse to pay us the money they owe us for it — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) September 29, 2022

Google Stadia will shutter its doors on January 18, 2023, so Stadia gamers looking to “complete their final play sessions” should get to it.