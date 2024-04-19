An Overwatch 2 Player Isn’t Allowed to Compete Due to ‘Curse Words’

A week-long saga involving Blizzard Customer Support, Overwatch 2, profanity, and a collegiate pro player, Mason “durpee” Kuehne, has come to an unfortunate end.

For the uninitiated, earlier this week, a pro-Overwatch 2 college player, Mason “durpee” Kuehne, received a 30-day ban from the title — which would also end his collegiate career, considering his final game is within that 30-day window — due to “profanity.” A very public back-and-forth ensued on X (formerly Twitter) surrounding what durpee and the rest of the community thought was a very unfair punishment for saying curse words. The reasoning from Blizzard Entertainment can be seen below.

From what we can see, the account was suspended for inappropriate language. I see the F word and the SH word in there as well. ^JH — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 12, 2024

After more complaints via X continued, the verified Blizzard Customer Support account made another post elaborating further on the issue: “It was upheld, templates are all you are going to get. Appeals aren’t for a discussion. In this particular case – profanity. F-bombs in any form are not acceptable.” This happened on April 14, Blizzard alleged durpee said two profane words in his chat, and why he received the 30-day placement on the shelf from the competition.

Fans have also taken to X to point out Blizzard’s hypocrisy on the issue, mainly due to profanity being present in Overwatch 2. While multiple fans have pointed out the character’s curse in their dialogue, @Marked_OW points out the cowboy known as Cassidy (who underwent a name change for reasons) wears a belt buckle that reads “BAMF” which isn’t ‘not a curse’. According to Blizzard Customer Service, “F-bombs in any form are not acceptable.”

This brings the story to today, where durpee posted just 15 hours ago on X, that his ban will remain. Durpee said “My ban will stand. All three cases are not abusive whatsoever” when speaking about Blizzard Customer Support’s reasoning for his ban. Ultimately, he concludes by saying, “I’m really not devastated about this specific punishment. Just horrible knowing someone can get permabanned if people report them enough times. I hope my efforts help spark some change with Blizzard’s punishment system in the future.”

While Blizzard hasn’t commented publicly on this issue, internet personalities like xQc have voiced their opinions on the X platform, and in that particular case, it was “F*** this S***.”