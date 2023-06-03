Overwatch 2 Celebrates Pride Month With New Cosmetics

Overwatch 2 has officially announced the 2023 celebration for Pride Month, and it’s already underway with cosmetics, rewards, missions and more!

Moving past the disappointment of fans regarding the now cancelled talent trees and far-toned-down PvE modes in Overwatch 2, the team over at Blizzard Entertainment aims to right the ship. It has announced an exciting event that will take place all Pride Month long for OW2 combatants. The Blizzard blog states, “A core tenet of Overwatch 2 is giving everyone a chance to play the way they want, by choosing between different roles, unique playstyles, and diverse heroes that best fit each person’s individuality,” and the team aims to do just that with the Pride Month celebration.

The event went live on June 1st, and players who log in during the celebration can unlock a myriad of cosmetic items to show off their pride. Not only that, but Blizzard has also gone the extra mile and released a FREE-to-read charming short story written by Jen Stacey titled “As You Are,” which features acceptance coming in all forms, even among heroes and confirms the fan-speculated upon orientations of heroes Baptiste and Pharah. There are even new name cards celebrating the occasion, and the story shows that even heroes can face the turmoil of loneliness, and strength is found in support.

Blizzard has also upped their pride options in their gear store with items to celebrate inclusion and support for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community, including some Overwatch 2, Diablo, and Hearthstone swag. Blizzard’s net proceeds from the sales from May 16 through June 30 during Pride Month will be donated to the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), which “advocates to change policies and society to increase understanding and acceptance of transgender people. In the nation’s capital and throughout the country.”

The Overwatch 2 celebration is ongoing now, and all fans have to do to claim the free cosmetics is log in! Fans can view all of the cosmetics on the Blizzard site as well.