Paul Reubens, Beloved as Pee-wee Herman, Passes Away at 70

Comedy World Mourns the Loss of a Unique Talent
Paul Reubens, Beloved as Pee-wee Herman, Passes Away at 70
Brendan Frye
Brendan Frye | July 31, 2023

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian who delighted audiences as Pee-wee Herman, passed away at 70 after a private battle with cancer.

In a tragic turn of events, Paul Reubens, the iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer best known for his character Pee-wee Herman, passed away at 70 after a private battle with cancer. Reubens’ death was announced on his social media platforms, revealing his years-long fight against the disease for the first time.

Reubens’ character, Pee-wee Herman, was a beacon of positivity and whimsy, delighting generations of children and adults alike. His unique comedic style and commitment to the character, both on and off the screen, made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. His death marks the end of an era, one that people young and old will indeed feel.

Paul Reubens, Beloved As Pee-Wee Herman, Passes Away At 70
Paul Reubens – Batman Returns

Reubens began his career in the 1970s as an improvisational comedian and stage actor with the Los Angeles live comedy troupe, the Groundlings. It was here that he developed the character of Pee-wee Herman, which would eventually become a cult figure. The character’s popularity led to the launch of The Pee-wee Herman Show, a stage production that ran for five sold-out months and landed him a special at HBO.

In 1985, Reubens teamed up with Tim Burton for Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, the character’s feature film debut, which was a critical and commercial success. The character transitioned to television from 1986 to 1990, on CBS’ weekend morning show Pee-wee’s Playhouse. Despite a few legal troubles, Reubens’ career continued to flourish. He won critical acclaim for playing a drug-dealing hairdresser in the 2001 movie Blow, alongside Penelope Cruz and Johnny Depp. His TV credits included appearances on 30 Rock, The Blacklist, and Gotham.

Paul Reubens, Beloved As Pee-Wee Herman, Passes Away At 70
Paul Reubens – Gotham

Reubens’ death has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow entertainers alike. Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel said in a statement, “Paul Reubens was like no one else — a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.”

In a heartfelt note, Reubens apologized for not going public with his cancer diagnosis sooner, stating, “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.” His legacy will continue to live on through his work, forever etched in the annals of comedy history.

File Under: Actor, Comedy, Paul Reubens
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Chris de Hoog | August 6, 2023
Metroid At 37: Samus’ Best Games (Aside From Super Metroid)
Hunting For Second Place
Metroid At 37: Samus' Best Games (Aside From Super Metroid)
Joe Findlay | August 5, 2023
HUAWEI Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch Review
Affordable and Efficient, But With a Trade-Off
HUAWEI Watch Fit 2 Review
Khari Taylor | August 4, 2023
Antstream Arcade (Xbox Series X) Review
A Retro-Gaming Feast for the Casual Streaming Crowd
Antstream Arcade (Xbox Series X) Review
Joe Findlay | August 4, 2023
Cherry UM 9.0 Pro RGB Microphone Review
Classic Style With The Latest Tech
Cherry UM 9.0 Pro RGB Microphone Review
Joe Findlay | August 3, 2023
ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Review
A Mouse That Trains You?
ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Review
Ridge Harripersad | August 3, 2023
Roccat Vulcan II Mini Air Keyboard Review
Detection Systems Are Now Activated
Roccat Vulcan II Mini Air Keyboard Review
Dayna Eileen | August 2, 2023
Palia Preview – My MMO Dreams Come True
A Cozy, Feel-Good, No-Stress MMO Finally Exists
Palia Preview – My MMO Dreams Come True
Joe Findlay | August 2, 2023
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Review
A True Movie For Everyone
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Review