Phil Spencer Addresses Redfall’s Disappointing Launch and Promises Improvement

Xbox Exclusive Redfall has faced significant problems since its launch, but Phil Spencer is promising improvements.

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, recently addressed the negative reception of Redfall, the co-op vampire-slaying FPS that launched to a barrage of critical reviews and player disappointment. In an interview with Kinda Funny Xcast, Spencer expressed his frustration with the game’s launch and took full responsibility for its performance.

Acknowledging the disappointment that comes with a $70 game failing to live up to expectations, Spencer expressed support for the game’s developers, Arkane Austin, and insisted that he would not “push against the creative aspirations of our teams.” Spencer admitted that the critical response to Redfall was not what the company had hoped for but remained somewhat defensive of his team at Xbox Game Studios.

Spencer praised Arkane Austin’s track record, noting that Redfall did not meet the team’s internal goals at launch. He believes it is too simplistic to say that delaying the game would have significantly improved the core creative aspects. Instead, Spencer promised that Xbox, Bethesda, and Arkane Austin would continue to work on improving the game, starting with the 60FPS patch they are committed to delivering.

Redfall’s launch marked a significant departure for Arkane Austin, which had previously been known for single-player games and critically acclaimed titles like Dishonored, Prey, and Prey Mooncrash. The game’s shift to co-op multiplayer and the studio’s first critical miss have left fans wondering what went wrong.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also weighed in on Redfall’s mixed reviews during an episode of Kinda Funny’s Xcast. He expressed disappointment with the game’s rocky launch and noted that Arkane Studios was trying something new with an online co-op game.

Spencer stressed the importance of giving development teams the creative freedom to push their skills and aspirations. However, he admitted that they had “underdelivered” a selection of games that would surprise and delight fans.

As painful as the experience has been, Spencer said Microsoft should have stepped in to help Arkane much earlier in the development process. He acknowledged the company’s failure to engage with Arkane Austin properly, leaving them to work on the game without sufficient support.

Despite its challenging launch, Redfall is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. With promises of improvement from Phil Spencer and a commitment to learn from the experience, fans can hope for a better future for the game.