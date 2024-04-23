PlayStation Canada and MLB The Show 24 Put On Scavenger Hunt In The GTA

To celebrate the start of the baseball season, MLB The Show 24 and PlayStation Canada have organized “Finding Plakata,” a scavenger hunt across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

This scavenger hunt offers fans across the GTA the chance to win a limited-edition MLB The Show 24 PRESTO Card that features cover athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Between April 29th and May 3rd, PlayStation Canada will host the #FindingPlakata scavenger hunt at specific GO Transit locations, offering one of five special edition PRESTO cards loaded with a value of $150. These cards will be hidden at a different GO Transit location each day for fans to hunt for. These PRESTO cards will be valid at 11 PRESTO-enabled transit systems.

PRESTO cards are used across the Greater Toronto Area as a means of payment for the use of public transportation. GO Transit offers services such as buses and trains for patrons to easily get to their destination anwhere from Niagara Falls to Oshawa.

Make sure that you’re following @PlayStationCA on Instagram and PlayStation Canada on Facebook to participate and discover the locations of the PRESTO scavenger hunts in the lead-up to the hunt!

MLB The Show 24 is the latest entry in San Diego Studios’ annual baseball game. This year, Toronto Blue Jays all-star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has graced the cover. With the season still in its early days, there is plenty of reason to get out to the ballpark and see the Blue Jays in action. With one of the PRESTO Cards to be won, that can make a lot of trips to Rogers Centre to take in a game.

MLB The Show 24 is also available now in stores and online for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, so make sure to pick up your copy today and write your own all-star baseball story.