PlayStation Online Services are Down Following Latest System Update

PlayStation users are reporting that they are experiencing issues with online services on PS4 and PS5 consoles, the online downtime on PS5 comes after the platform released a system update.

The connection issues are affecting PS Store, PS Now cloud gaming services plus any games, apps, or features that require a network connection. Users began reporting issues earlier this morning on the website, Down Detector with the most reported issue being server connection followed by gameplay and log-in issues. Sony has acknowledged the PlayStation Network service status while confirming that its Gaming and Social, PlayStation Now, and the PlayStation Store are all experiencing issues, it says it is looking to fix the issue.

“Information on PSN failure occurrence: PSN may not be available at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We are conducting an investigation and restoration work, so please wait for a while,” Ask PlayStation JP said in a translated tweet.

Players that are trying to get into online matches are reporting that some games are stating that Sony’s servers “could not verify PlayStation Plus subscription.” This is troubling as PlayStation began requiring users to subscribe to the service in order to play multiplayer in most games at the beginning of the PS4 generation; with the exception of some free-to-play titles. It’s not affecting all users reportedly, Elden Ring players are getting connection issues but everything else seems to be working which may be due to players who haven’t downloaded the recently released PS5 update.

PS5 users are also getting variable refresh rate (VRR) support in the coming months but until the PS5 has added the option in the console’s system menus. The feature is set to sink a game’s framerate with the screen you are playing on which may reduce any framerate drops. Should be noted the feature is currently supported on HDMI 2.1 compatible TVs which is also currently available on Xbox Series X.

“As an added option, you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it. This feature may improve video quality for some games. If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time. Both VRR and this secondary option can be turned on or off,” PlayStation said in a blog post.

No set launch date or window for VRR on PS5 was revealed by PlayStation.