PlayStation Plus Announces 10 Games and The Death of the PC App

In the same announcement, PlayStation Plus said 10 new games are coming to the service, and the PS Plus PC app will be dropped in December.

Let’s start with the bad news: PlayStation Plus is retiring from PC. The PS Plus app will be discontinued on PC starting on December 10, and PlayStation quietly announced the move in a blog post loaded with the latest PS Plus offerings.

PlayStation is using the same reasoning it has for its end of production physical discs: no one is using it anymore. Sony says, “With a very small number of eligible PlayStation Plus Premium members (less than 0.4%) using the PlayStation Plus app on PC, making this change allows us to focus on enhancing high-quality experiences that more of our members want to use.”

In Sony’s earnings announcement published last week, they confirmed 127 million active PlayStation users, with 47 million attached to the PlayStation Plus service. While 0.4% is a small number, it could still represent thousands of PlayStation Plus Premium members. At any rate, these fans have until December 10 for the service to become unavailable, and that includes PlayStation cloud streaming from PC.

The good news is PlayStation Plus is adding ten new games to the service for fans to sink their fangs into. For November 2026, PS Plus offerings are headlined by Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hell Let Loose and Cricket 2026. If these titles aren’t for you, PS Plus offerings extend into other genres, with the legendary RPG Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake also joining the party. Hell Let Loose and Freedom Wars Remastered top off the additions as the fun, multiplayer titles anyone can get into. For November 2026, PlayStation Plus has brought something for everyone, and all of the additions are listed below.

Hell Let Loose (PS5) – November 11

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PS5) – November 17

Atomfall (PS5, PS4) – November 17

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (PS5) – November 17

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PS4, PS5) – November 24

Trepang2 (PS5) – November 24

MotoGP 26 (PS5) – November 24

Cricket 26 – The Official Game of the Ashes (PS4, PS5) – November 24

PlayStation Plus Premium: Soul Reaver 2 (PS4, PS5) – November 17

PlayStation Plus Premium: Freedom Wars Remastered (PS4, PS5) – November 17

With the unfortunate announcement of the end of PC service for the PlayStation Plus app, the service is seemingly leaving all games currently in its library up for play in November 2026. Usually, PS Plus warns players there will be removals from the service, but no removals have been revealed for the month of November 2026 yet. Fans looking for any extra information regarding the announcements today can visit the official PlayStation Blog.