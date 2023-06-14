What’s Coming To PlayStation Plus In June 2023?

With another month comes more games as PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting another new set of titles to jump into and enjoy, with Far Cry 6 leading the pack, alongside some indie goodness.

After announcing the free monthly games for PlayStation Plus users earlier this month, we now have the full lineup of titles available for Premium and Extra users, as well as some additional, exciting news for streaming fans on the PlayStation 5. With Far Cry 6 being the “big game” coming to the service this month, fans can also get excited about several top-notch indies also making their way over for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The following games are now available to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers:

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Game Trial for WWE2K23 (PS4), will also be available on June 20.

From June 20th to June 30th, PlayStation is also celebrating its one-year anniversary with the service with events for fans to enjoy, whether you’re a subscriber or not! All members will receive a voucher code to redeem custom avatars and a free PlayStation Plus wallpaper. Additionally, the PlayStation Stars campaign will have three exclusive digital collectible rings earned by playing games from the Game Catalog, Classic Catalog, and Game Trials, respectively.

Head over to the PlayStation Plus website and answer five questions to enter to win a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation VR2. Another free online multiplayer weekend starts June 24th at 12:01 AM through June 25th at 11:59 PM. And finally, the festivities conclude with another round of Speedrun challenges in Sackboy a Big Adventure on PS5 starting June 24th for a chance to win a 3-month PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe membership.

Perhaps the biggest news, however, comes with the announcement that PlayStation is currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own and can be used directly on your PS5 console with the plan to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium. With the recent announcement of PlayStation’s cloud-streaming handheld—Project Q—this direction seems to be imperative to Sony’s strategy going forward.