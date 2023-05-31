What’re The Free PlayStation Plus Monthly Games – June 2023?

PlayStation Plus subscribers at all levels can look forward to receiving three new games that are completely free to play. Getting NBA 2K23 while the NBA Finals are on? It couldn’t get better than that!

Starting on June 6th, 2023, PlayStation Plus subscribers at all levels, from Premium to Extra, and even those Essential users, will all receive three free games. This monthly games lineup of NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi will be available to all users until Monday, July 3rd, 2023, at the low, low price of totally free (minus the subscription fee, of course)!

With another month comes more free games from PlayStation Plus and here is the lineup for June 2023:

NBA 2K23 | PS4, PS5

Wanting to jump into some hoops action while watching the NBA Finals? Now’s your chance! With great visuals, up-to-date rosters, and historic teams—for those looking to throw down with Michael Jordan—compete as your favorite NBA or WNBA teams! With online play and features, as well as deep dynasty modes, get in the game with NBA 2K23!

Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS4, PS5

Ever wanted to run a zoo but it’s filled with terrifying and dangerous dinosaurs? Get that insurance going and start one up with Jurassic World Evolution 2! With new features, four game modes, and an expanded roster of dinosaurs, there’s even more fun to be had than in the original (especially for those Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis players from 2003). Work alongside iconic characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) now that the dinos are rampaging across the U.S.

Trek to Yomi | PS4, PS5

Looking and feeling like a video-game adaptation of one of Akira Kurosawa’s classic samurai flicks, Trek to Yomi is an “ultra-stylized cinematic action-adventure that follows an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil.” Grab this indie hit now!

That’s all the games for this month, but remember that PlayStation Plus members only have until Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, to add GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders to their game library.