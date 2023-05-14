May Indie Game Releases: Play Today or Stay Away?

As always, great indie releases continue to roll in. With so many titles vying for our attention, it can be pretty tough to know what is and isn’t worth your precious time. That’s why we’re here, to shine a light on indie game releases that just might be worth diving into, some to stay away from.

This is Play Today or Stay Away, and true to its name, we’ll share our recommendations for the month of May. Keep in mind that we’ll continue to update this piece with more games as the month goes on, so make sure to come back and check as the days roll on by.

May Indie Game releases to Play Today or Stay Away from:

Release Date: May 9, 2023

Played on: PC

Available on: PC

Price: $13.99

Pan’orama is a fairly good indie game, even if the tutorial does a bit of a poor job of explaining its mechanics. You have a random deck of tiles of different types, such as towns, forests, oceans, deserts, and meadows. Putting them down builds a landmass, but putting the same type of tile next to that tile will give you a point bonus. You then build up a point bonus until you get a special card that you build to get more tiles added to your deck.

Your goal is simply to build every building type and get a high score. But the game is more tactical than it appears at first. It’s also highly compelling, and it’s easy for the time to roll by just trying to find the right place for tiles to go. Seeing the detailed, huge landmasses that come from your efforts is both pleasant and rewarding, making for an indie game that’s uniquely compelling. This remains true even if you don’t quite understand how to play and quickly run out of tiles.

Verdict: Play today. Pan’orama is both inexpensive and quite a bit of fun.

Release Date: May 10, 2023

Played on: PC

Available on: PC

Price: $24.99

Another survival game? I know, I know. But Occupy Mars: The Game is more than a little different than the glut of similar indie games we’re used to. It’s all in the title. You find yourself on the red planet and have to keep your wits about you to survive the harsh wasteland of Mars. The game has a campaign mode and sandbox mode, and both are coming along nicely despite this being an Early Access title. The campaign opens with a lengthy tutorial that covers various aspects before dumping you into a survival situation that does absolutely nothing to hold your hand.

It took me some trial and error (and restarting an entire day) before I grasped how to build electronics to make a well so that I didn’t die of dehydration. Performance can be rough, and the game is somewhat janky but also highly engrossing. If you’re patient and Occupy Mars: The Game continues to improve, this could easily be a very promising title.

Verdict: Play today if you’re really hungry for a Martian survival indie game, but anyone else might want to wait for some updates for Occupy Mars: The Game.

Release Date: May 11, 2023

Played on: PC

Available on: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Price: $24.99

Have a Nice Death really wowed people with its unique visuals and twists on rogue-lites. Death or Treat completely copies that game’s visuals, although it thankfully doesn’t copy its gameplay. It has the classic rogue-lite loop of going into runs to grab types of currency you’ll use to purchase permanent upgrades at your home base, which is a loop that isn’t used as often as I’d like.

Unfortunately, the visuals feel kind of cheap, and the combat isn’t nearly as smooth or responsive as it needs to be. You can’t cancel out of attacks with your dash, and while you can purchase new weapons, the combat and enemies are rather monotonous. Many common foes feel like they’re just there to stand around and absorb damage, and I’m just not enjoying tearing through them all that much. It’s not a bad game at all, but it lags behind similar indie games such as Skellboy.

Verdict: You’ll probably want to stay away from Death or Treat unless you’re really hurting for a new rogue-lite.

Mechabellum

Release Date: May 11, 2023

Played on: PC

Available on: PC

Price: $14.99

If you’re a turn-based mecha strategy games fan, Mechabellum’s Early Access launch will probably appeal to you. There are single-player modes that allow you to play matches against enemy AI, plus there’s always survival mode to see how long you can last. But the meat of the indie game is in the online offering. You simply want to wipe out your opponent’s towers and troops. The game’s online is active enough that I had no issue finding other players to match with.

You get to select a loadout with certain mechs, and you can choose to place them on your side of the board as long as it’s your first turn using them. Each round nets you points you can use to call in new mechs, plus you can upgrade them or buy one-time-use abilities, such as seeker missiles or a shield. There’s quite a lot of room for strategy—as you’d expect—since different units must be used to counter other types. The controls are a bit clunky, and bits of untranslated text can be found here and there, but this is already a very solid strategy experience.

Verdict: Play today and start learning the mechanics while competing against other players in Mechabellum.