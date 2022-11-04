Pokémon Trading Card Game Crown Zenith Expansion Announced

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is officially getting its last expansion for the Galar region, with Crown Zenith set to release worldwide starting on January 20, 2023.

Announced via a press release, the Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith expansion will add on over thirty new cards, and also give players the chance to collect nine different Galarian Gallery cards that, when combined, reveal a larger image.

The Pokémon TCG expansion will add on a variety of new art styles and unique illustrations, providing a total of 70 cards that highlight regular Pokémon, Pokémon V, Pokémon VMAX, Pokémon VSTAR, and Supporter cards. Here are some of the highlights of the new additions.

17 Pokémon V

Five Pokémon VMAX

Eight Pokémon VSTAR including Zacian VSTAR and Zamazenta VSTAR

Three Radiant Pokémon featuring Shiny Charizard, Shiny Charjabug and Shiny Eternatus

All of these new Pokémon TCG cards will be available through a variety of means, including new Elite Trainer Boxes, Mini Tins, and more. The official press release lists out all the ways to get the Crown Zenith cards, which you can see below:

Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box (available January 20, 2023): Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR and various gameplay accessories

Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR and various gameplay accessories Crown Zenith Collection—Regieleki V or Regidrago V (available January 20, 2023): Includes four Crown Zenith booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V and one non-V foil promo card

Includes four Crown Zenith booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V and one non-V foil promo card Crown Zenith Mini Tins (available February 17, 2023): Includes two Crown Zenith booster packs and one sticker sheet

Includes two Crown Zenith booster packs and one sticker sheet Crown Zenith Special Collection—Pikachu VMAX (available February 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V Crown Zenith Tins (available March 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves

In terms of the future of the Pokémon TCG, the game will likely shift focus to adding new cards from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which are set to launch on Nintendo Switch on November 18.