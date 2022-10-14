New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Trailer Reveals Shocking Electric Type Bellibolt

Two days ago, The Pokémon Company revealed a new Electric type Paldean Gym Leader, and today Gym Leader Iono reveals her partner.

After the announcement of a new Scarlet and Violet trailer, fans thought more new creatures were going to be announced, and to everyone’s chagrin, the trailer from earlier in the week merely revealed a new Electric type Gym Leader, Iono. Today, the curtain has been pulled open on the previously teased ‘partner Pokémon’ for Iono, and the world is introduced to Bellibolt! The reveal trailer can be seen below, in signature Iono character fashion.

Key Bellibolt Statistics – The Official Scarlet and Violet Website

Category: EleFrog Type Pokémon

Type: Electric

Ability: Electromorphosis / Static

Its Belly-Button Dynamo Produces a Huge Amount of Electricity Bellibolt expands and contracts its elastic body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. The huge amount of electricity generated this way is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs.​

Its actual eyes are adorably small and round, so when it tries to be intimidating, it puts the eyelike bumps to good use.​ – Official Description, Official Pokémon Website

Other notable inclusions in the trailer, beside the exciting new Pokémon, reveal, are a brand new ability in Electromorphosis, which increases the power of the next used electric move after being hit by an attack of any kind. It has not been confirmed if this ability is unique to Bellibolt just yet. Also, Iono mentions Croagunk in the trailer, and the fighting/poison type has yet to be officially confirmed to return to the Paldea region yet, but the mention in the trailer could be confirmation.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will undoubtedly continue to trickle information out slowly up until the November 18 release date, so fans can stay tuned to the official Twitter account to stay up to date until then!