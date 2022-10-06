Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Brings New Details About Upcoming Games

Customizable picnics, TM Machines, and a new evolution: what else could you want out of a Pokémon game?

A new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet dropped today, followed by our first sighting of the new Pokémon, Farigiraf, who is an evolution of another Pokémon, Girafarig. Farigiraf is a Long Necked Pokémon who looks very similar to a giraffe (hence the name) Farigiraf has two new abilities, which are called ‘Cud Chew’ and ‘Armor Tail’.

‘Cud Chew’ allows Farigiraf to eat a Berry at the start and end of its turn. In case you didn’t know, when a Pokémon eats a berry, its motivation will increase, and Without that motivation, your Pokémon is very easy to defeat. ‘Armor Tail’ allows Farigiraf to make rival Pokémon unable to use priority moves.

Another fascinating change to the world of Pokémon is the addition of picnics which is being added to violet and scarlet. You can stop for a picnic wherever you want in the Paldea region to refresh, you can give your Pokémon food or bathe them to build a bond with them and, of course, replenish their HP.

You’re also able to customize your picnics however you like them with the ability to change the designs of tablecloths, cups, water bottles and more. You’re able to make sandwiches with any fillings you’d like during picnics which can not only replenish XP but cause some effects that would be useful on adventures. Not only that, you can have picnics with friends!

At every Pokémon Center in-game, you can find a TM Machine that trainers can use to create Technical Machines (TM), which can be created using League Points (LM). Technical Machines are used to teach your Pokémon new attacks or charged attacks in-game quickly.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are intended for release on November 18, 2022 and I’m super impressed by all the customizable options in this upcoming Pokémon game. I can’t wait to play!