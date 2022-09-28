Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: A Mysterious Diglett Appears?

News has been scarce leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, but today a new Diglett-looking creature has been revealed at the World Pokémon Ecological Society presentation.

The Pokémon Company has been on its usual rounds leading up to a major entry in the franchise that demands players to ‘Catch em All!’ by trickling out news at a very slow pace as the release date of November 18 gets closer and closer. After the reveal of Grafaiai and the previous news of Ceruledge, Amarouge and Klawf, another creature has been revealed. The video below shows the ecological society presentation reveal of Wiglett, brought to fans by Serebii.

The poor quality video presented showcases the new monster Wiglett and describes some key differences between it and the Kantonian/Alolan counterparts, which both receive the same species name and Pokédex number. The video mentions “what seem to be so-called Diglett?” but then the speaker quickly debunks that notion, and the idea that it is a Paldean regional form akin to the Alolan variant. After conducting a brief 15-second survey, the speakers deduce the Pokémon is Wiglett, with a memo:

This Pokémon that lives on the beach or in the sea of the Paldea region would be Wiglett. Although they appeared to be the Paldean Form of Diglett, we’ve learned that they live and eat differently as if they are entirely different Pokémon. According to the research, it is said that it is a coincidence that they have similar bodies, as they both burrow in the ground and sand. – Speaker, World Pokémon Ecological Society

This brings the grand total of Paldean revealed monsters to 16, and there is no doubt Game Freak will continue to trickle out information as slow as possible to keep anticipation high for the new Scarlet & Violet mainline games.