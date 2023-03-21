Exciting New Pokémon GO Events Coming To Close Out March

With the Pokémon GO Let’s GO Event starting today and the Team GO Rocket Takeover coming later this week, the mobile monster-catcher has a bunch of content for players to enjoy as March comes to a close.

From Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, at 10:00 am, to Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, at 8:00 pm players can take part in the Pokémon GO Let’s GO Event that sees Panpour, Pansage, and Pansear spawning globally, Ditto is appearing in new disguises, and shiny Meltan is available.

Here is the full rundown of what to expect from the Pokémon GO Let’s GO Event:

Bonuses

Shiny Meltan is available from the Mystery Box during the event, with an increased chance of XXS and XXL Meltan. There will also be a reduced time for being able to open the Mystery Box. A Mystery Boy is obtained by sending a Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee! on the Nintendo Switch, or to Pokémon HOME which is available for free on your phone as an app You will get a Mystery Box the first time you send a Pokémon You can also get a Mystery Box for sending Pokémon to a friend’s Nintendo Switch game, but you can only have one Mystery Box at a time! Meltan will begin to appear once a Mystery Box is opened in Pokémon GO, but be careful—they’ll only appear for the player that opened the Mystery Box.

Pansage, Panpour and Pansear will be spawning globally.

Ditto will have new disguises in the wild, and there will be an increased chance of encountering Ditto. Ditto will now appear as Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo. Don’t forget, if you encounter any of these Pokémon as a shiny in the wild, it cannot transform into a Ditto. If it is not shiny, it can transform into Ditto, which can be shiny!

2x Candy for transferring Pokémon during the event.

Field Research

Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour for catching three Ditto.

An event-themed collection challenge will be available during the event. It will reward an encounter with Meltan and 5000 XP for catching Ditto, Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour.

Wild Encounters

Regular – Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo.

Rare – Trubbish, Galarian Stunfisk, and Goomy.

Raids

T5 – Lugia and Incarnate Forme Thundurus. Incarnate Forme Thundurus will appear in raids from March 21st, 2023, 10am local time to March 28th, 2023, 10am local time. Lugia will appear in raids from March 28th, 2023, 10am local time to April 10th, 2023, 10am local time.

Mega – Mega Venusaur and Mega Alakazam. Mega Venusaur will appear in raids from March 21st, 2023, 10am local time to March 28th, 2023, 10am local time. Mega Alakazam will appear in raids from March 28th, 2023, 10am local time to April 10th, 2023, 10am local time.



Additionally, the Team GO Rocket Takeover Event will see shiny Shadow Pokémon from a Team GO Rocket Grunt, Shadow Regice, and New Shadow Pokémon—Alolan Grimer, Phanpy, Treecko, Torchic and Drifloon.