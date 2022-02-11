Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2022 Event Loaded With Bonuses, Plus A Themed Community Day

Every year, Pokémon GO supplies trainers with a wealth of events to help the acquisition of rarer creatures, and this Valentine’s Day is no exception.

There are a few games that always go the extra mile for their fanbases, and Niantic always whips up fantastic themed events for trainers worldwide. This Valentine’s Day weekend, Pokémon GO gives fans a major boost on their way to becoming Pokémon masters in the form of rare creature spawns, and other goodies to keep ‘catching them all’ a priority.

Flabébé, Floette, and Florges become debutantes in Pokémon GO, as this weekend marks their first appearance for the game. Since Pokémon X & Y version, the ‘Single Bloom’ Pokémon hasn’t been featured at such a capacity.

There are five different colours of Flabébé, three of which are region locked and available during the event.

Where to find the different colour Flabébé:

Orange Flabébé: Everywhere but Uncommon

White Flabébé: Everywhere, but Uncommon

Red Flabébé: Europe, the Middle-East, and Africa

Yellow Flabébé: North and South Americas

Blue Flabébé: Asia-Pacific

The duration of the event will also bring trainers 2× Lure Module duration and 2× Catch Candy, with your Buddy Pokémon also bringing you items more often. The Pokémon Furfrou will also be able to acquire its Heart Trim form for the duration of the event, so those with an extra might want to give their Poodle Pokémon a groom.

The Pokémon, Ralts, also obtains a bonus during the event, trainers that evolve theirs into the final form, whether it’s Gallade or Gardevoir can obtain the special Community Day move Synchronise if evolved to completion during the event.

Speaking of Community Day, Pokémon GO is doubling down this year, with the Valentine’s Day and Community Day events for February intertwining! On February 12th between 11 am and 5 pm local time, trainers can find more Hoppip in the wild, with the increased chance of locating a shiny one! Evolving a Hoppip into Jumpluff during this time allows it to learn the special charged attack ‘Acrobatics.’

Valentine’s Day increased rare Pokémon GO spawns are as follows:

Chansey*

Plusle*

Minun*

Volbeat*

Illumise*

Luvdisc*

Woobat

Flabébé

Furfrou

Miltank*

Audino*

Alomomola*

(Each Pokémon denoted by * has a chance to spawn as a shiny variant)

The Valentine’s Day Pokémon GO Event for 2022 is loaded with many bonuses for trainers, but those wishing to partake will need to act as it is only available between February 10 till the 14th. More information can be found on the Pokémon GO site.

Happy Hunting!