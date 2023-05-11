Poor Things Teaser Reveals a Creepy Emma Stone & Willem Dafoe

Although Hollywood is in the eye of a WGA strike, Searchlight Pictures has pulled back the curtain on a Poor Things teaser, and it’s bonkers.

While Hollywood remains in the throes of a massive WGA strike that has already shut down production on many hit shows, including Billions and the new Daredevil series, there are still finished productions making their way to the big screen. Enter Searchlight Pictures, with their new teaser for Poor Things in tow. A star-studded fever dream of a movie, the teaser is available below.

It’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on in the trailer, but it’s hard to look at the movie’s setting and not see an uncanny resemblance to Bioshock Infinite’s Columbia while Emma Stone slaps Mark Ruffalo‘s nattily dressed character with wild abandon. Bella Baxter (played by Emma Stone) is brought back from the dead by seemingly mad scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) in what feels like a modern-day reimagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, only less monstrous. Interestingly, the movie is based on another award-winning novel, also called Poor Things, by Alasdair Gray.

Poor Things is loaded with Hollywood talent; in addition to Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, the film is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster) and co-written by novelist Alasdair Gray and Tony McNamara. Notably, this is the second movie Stone, and McNamara have worked on together, with Cruella being the first. Poor Things stars Mark Ruffalo, Margaret Qualley, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael and Christopher Abbott.

While there is no light at the end of the tunnel regarding the WGA strike, the new Searchlight Pictures production has apparently entered post-production. Of course, this does not mean that there is a concrete release date, as the teaser ends with a vague “coming soon”. Fans can follow the official Searchlight Pictures Twitter to stay up to date.