Pronty, An Underwater Metroidvania, Spews Onto The Switch On March 7

Move Over Rapture
| February 3, 2023
pronty an underwater metroidvania spews onto the switch on march 7 23020302 1

The developers over at 18Light Game and Fun Zone Games will port over Pronty, a currently available on PC side-scrolling adventure, to the Switch in March.

It has been over a year since the side-scrolling action-adventure title Pronty released on the Steam platform for PC users, and now the developers of what seems like a Bioshock X Metroidvania crossover have announced the title will receive a Nintendo Switch port that arrives on March 7th. The release trailer released way back in 2021 can be seen below.

YouTube video

The now-live Nintendo Switch listing of Pronty has provided a small synopsis of the title “Dive through four hundred years of technological advancements into the underwater city of Royla, where humanity once found a new home. That is until this future Atlantis was beset by fierce monsters mutated by toxic marine waste. Take on this unprecedented threat as the sea guardian Pronty, and fight alongside your javelin partner Bront to take down the mutants, discover the truth behind the creatures’ sudden invasion, and uncover the secrets behind Pronty’s origins.” The listing also outlines some of the key features players can encounter while exploring Royla.

Key Features of Pronty

Pronty An Underwater Metroidvania Spews Onto The Switch On March 7 23020302

◆Unique “javelin” combat system
Control the inexperienced Pronty and Bront the Javelin, a weaponized robotic swordfish that can fend off the sea creatures corrupted by toxic waste. Use Bront to repel enemies, remove obstacles, and shield Pronty from harm.

◆A terrifying array of hostile and mutated sea life
Encounter all sorts of creatures formed from a ghastly fusion of sea critters and marine debris. While some might look easy to defeat, there’s always a bigger fish…Fight giant bosses to bring back hope to the once-thriving Royla and reveal the truth behind the monsters and pollution.

◆Swappable upgrades for customized combat
Unlock new abilities and upgrades in Pronty’s Memory Board to put together strategies that work for every situation and play style.

◆Explore this magnificent but perilous underwater city
Explore the fallen underwater city, Royla, in an underwater Metroidvania experience.

◆Challenge all difficulty and Boss Rush mode
Replay again and again, with post-launch updates including the boss rush mode in Neptune’s Hall.

Nintendo Pre-Order Page

The ported Metroidvania makes its way to the Nintendo Switch on March 7, and fans who want to pre-order the upcoming title through the Nintendo eShop can receive a 10% discount for their pre-order.

File Under: Metroidvania, Nintendo Switch
