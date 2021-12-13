Vibrant New Colours Coming for DualSense Controllers and PS5 Covers

PlayStation has revealed five vibrant new colours for the DualSense controller, along with the same matching colours for PS5 console covers.

The Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colours had been revealed previously, but there are three new colours joining the mix; Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. It’s not just the controllers that get these fantastic new colours, however, as you can also get matching console covers to really make your PS5 pop. Here’s a bit more from the official PlayStation Blog post,

“These new console covers are beautiful and easy to use — simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place. The PS5 console covers will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and are sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller.”

The Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colors will be available first in January 2022, at participating retailers in the USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. The other three colors will then follow sometime in the first half of 2022.

The DualSense controllers will, of course, be the standard price of $74.99, while the console covers will run $54.99 a pop. For customers in the US, UK, and Germany the new colors will, apparently, be available for purchase early on direct.playstation.com. Here’s what the official blog post says,

“The DualSense wireless controller in Galactic Purple will be available on direct.playstation.com starting January 14 (while supplies last), and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 11. Additionally, the PS5 console covers in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red will be available on direct.playstation.com starting January 21 (while supplies last), and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 18. Stay tuned to direct.playstation.com for more information.”

While it’s great to see new colors come along, many consumers still can’t get their hands on a PS5 due to stock shortages and scalpers. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like those shortages will get better anytime soon, as Sony has said it expects them to continue into 2022.