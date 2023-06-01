queer-games-bundle-2023-announces-big-lineup-for-year-3

The Queer Games Bundle for 2023 is officially underway, as new entries have closed, which means the entire catalogue is now available to peruse.

For the third consecutive year, the Queer Games Bundle is back for 2023, and with the deep lineup of games on offer for a lump sum of $60, the bundle seeks to raise even more this time around. The bundle’s goal is simple, “support queer artists by selling a bundle during pride month. All funds will be distributed equally between participants.” The first two years have raised more consecutively. For year three, the bundle contains a whopping 466 titles. That’s $0.13 USD a game, which is not a bad deal.

🏳️‍🌈 Queer Games Bundle 2023 is live now! 🏳️‍🌈



Over 450 games, tabletop games, books, zines, albums, and art, from nearly 300 queer creators — all for just $60, the price of one AAA game.https://t.co/zapjzpKBRc#queergamesbundle pic.twitter.com/fQJwpX4j9r — Queer Games Bundle (@QueerGameBundle) June 1, 2023

As an initiative to support queer indie/micro/art devs and makers, year one of the Queer Games Bundle raised $145,407.80 USD, out of 195 participants. Year two was even more successful, with $216,395.24 USD raised out of 413 participants. Each participant also has the option of whether or not to receive funding from their participation in the bundle. While time has unfortunately run out for potential participants to submit entries for the Queer Games Bundle 2023, the 466 game-large bundle has officially gone live today in honour of Pride Month beginning.

While the Queer Games Bundle 2023 is typically sold for $60 for consumers, there is a ‘Pay What You Can’ edition sold for $10-$20+. Further, the bundle’s message states it “is pro-community and anti-competition, and strives to work outside the restrictive bounds of the games industry,” as per the co-founders Taylor McCue and Nilson Carroll.

The Queer Games Bundle for 2023 is now live and will run from June 1st all the way until July 7th. The baseline cost of the bundle will be $60, and it includes a myriad of different titles, from adult entertainment to MMO simulators to web browser games that require no download. Fans looking for the entire massive catalogue, or are looking to contribute to the fund, can swing over to the official website here.