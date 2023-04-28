Outright Games Partners with UNICEF for Children in Need with New Hasbro Kids Bundle

Outright Games and UNICEF released their first of many charity video game bundles today with the Hasbro Kids Bundle.

Earlier this month, the companies announced their long-term partnership, with Outright Games committing to raising £200,000 for UNICEF each year. The ‘Hasbro Kids Bundle’ is the first one available and can be purchased for $19.99.

The ‘Hasbro Kids Bundle’ comes with TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, My Friend Peppa Pig, and PJ: Masks Heroes of the Night. This bundle is available for a limited time, ending on May 12. It can be bought through Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch stores.

All funds raised by the Outright Games bundles will go to UNICEF’s Resources for Results fund. The RR Fund is a flexible fund that goes towards aiding children worldwide with little restriction. UNICEF uses the money to increase proven solutions in child aid, build their team of experts, and continue to support children even after they’ve been helped.

Outright Games CEO Beth Goss said, “We are incredibly proud to support UNICEF UK as their first official partner from the video games industry… We are excited to bring our community together to make a difference to those children who need help the most.”

Outright Games hopes to use its status as the leading global publisher of children’s entertainment and access to big-name children’s game brands to raise funds for UNICEF. The deputy executive director of partnerships and philanthropy of the UK branch, Mohini Raichura-Brow, said, “Children around the world face vast challenges – from conflict to climate shocks, as well as missing out on their right to quality education. I am proud of this partnership with Outright Games that brings their employees and dedicated customer base together to help UNICEF continue to make a difference to the lives of the most vulnerable children.”

More bundles are planned for 2023 with games from Outright Games’ biggest licencing partners. Each bundle will be centred around one of Outright Games’ partner’s iconic characters and brands.