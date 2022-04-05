Rainbow Six is Going Mobile Later This Year on iOS and Android devices

Ubisoft has announced that it’s bringing Rainbow Six to iOS and Android devices later this year with Rainbow Six Mobile, a free-to-play tactical FPS that’s similar to Rainbow Six Seige as it was built from the ground up for smarphones by the original developers.

The team in charge of the development said in a blog post that the mobile title promises to be “a true Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege experience, where tactical gameplay meets fast-paced action.” Rainbow Six Mobile‘s gameplay will see players in two teams of five players in the game’s core mode Attack vs Defense.

Matches will be a best of three rounds with players switching sides between each round. The Attack team can plan their attack ahead of time by deploying drones before breaching any walls, floors or ceilings on the game map. Defenders meanwhile, can use barricades to fortify their position. Players on the defensive side can also use spy cameras and traps to get a possible advantage in a round. Rainbow Six Mobile‘s other game modes include ‘Bomb’ and ‘Secure the Area’.

Players will have a selection of operators which will be similar to the original launch of Rainbow Six Siege to choose from. Players will be able to customize their operator’s skillset, weapons and gadgets. At Rainbow Six Mobile‘s core is Siege which will make the transition to mobile much easier as its maps will be familiar to long-time players which include Bank, Border, and a couple of other Siege maps.

“We have put a lot of work under the hood to adapt the Siege experience for mobile devices. This includes an entirely new gameplay control system developed specifically for mobile and extensive optimization of the UI and in-game visual presentation,” the development team said in a blog post.

“Since we can’t carry our monitors with us everywhere, Mobile will give you the opportunity to play the game you love in short, accessible bursts, while also enabling millions of new players to get the R6 experience.”

The mobile title was originally supposed to debut earlier this but plans were internally delayed at Ubisoft. Rainbow Six Mobile is set to release on iOS and Android devices sometime this year so anyone interested in the game can register now to get a chance to play the game early before it officially releases.