The Exciting Razer Kaira Headset for PlayStation is Finally Here

Razer is finally launching the Kaira Headset for PlayStation, and it will also have another Kaira Pro option for gamers of all calibres.

After Razer unveiled plans to bring the Kaira headset family to the console landscape earlier in the year, the juggernaut peripheral company has decided to release two new headsets in the Kaira Headset for PlayStation, and the Kaira Pro for Playstation.

While the company has unveiled similar hardware in the past, this will be the first new addition with just PlayStation consoles in mind. Of course, the Kaira and the Kaira Pro Headsets for PlayStation will include the signature audio technology the manufacturer is known for, promising audio quality that Razer stands behind.

Razer Kaira Headset for PlayStation

Although the original headset is nearly identical in appearance to its predecessor, the Pro version comes with three notable upgrades. Cardioid audio pickup has now become super on the detachable microphone. The former non-titanium dipped 50 mm drivers have gone titanium. Also, most importantly and exclusively in the Kaira Pro for PlayStation, Razer’s Smart Haptic technology, HyperSense, allows the gamer to feel optimal immersion into their favourite titles.

Key Features of The Kaira Headset for PlayStation:

TriForce 50 mm Drivers for high-end audio performance ( Titanium for Pro )

) HyperClear Cardioid Mic for enhanced vocal clarity ( Supercardioid for Pro )

) SmartSwitch to toggle between 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth

Low-latency Bluetooth with Quick Connect for seamless mobile gaming

FlowKnit Memory Foam Cushions for long-lasting comfort

EQ Toggle for advanced audio adjustments

White and blue dual-tone colourway (to match Sony’s DualSense controllers)

A 3.5 mm jack, allowing for maxim compatibility across console and PC

Along with the Kaira and Kaira Pro Headsets for PlayStation release, Razer developed the Quick Charging Stands for PlayStation, which not only keep the DualSense charged while not in use, but allows a safe place to store the controller instead of the floor or a coffee table. Coming in three stylish designs reminiscent of the designs available for the DualSense controllers on the market, red, white, and black.

With all the key features Razer is known for, the Kaira and Kaira Pro Headsets for PlayStation are dynamic additions to the Sony lineup, with the emphasis on PlayStation being a driving point for consumers of the console. A notable inclusion is an adapter to allow PC gamers to utilize the new additions to the Kaira family also. A truly universal headset.

Those looking to secure the Kaira and Kaira Pro Headsets for PlayStation can go to the Razer website, or other retailers that handle Razer products starting today. This also includes the Quick Charging Stands for PlayStation DualSense controllers.

The Razer Kaira Headset for PlayStation will retail at $99.99, the Kaira Pro Headset for PlayStation will retail for $199.99 and the Quick Charging Stands will be available for $39.99 each.