Razer Pierces Star Wars With New Aptly Themed Xbox Controller After Legendary Boba Fett

It’s no secret Razer and Star Wars are popular in the gaming community, so a team-up that allows themed peripherals is what dreams are made out of.

Razer has had mash-ups of epic proportions before like their latest Halo-themed PC peripherals in honour of the new Halo Infinite, and although they’re sticking to sci-fi their latest collaboration comes from a galaxy far, far away.

Much like the previous Razer collaboration with the galactic universe with a controller that features The Mandalorian, the newly released Boba Fett edition is made in honour of the new Disney+ series titled The Book of Boba Fett that is adorned with the iconic fan favourite character’s helmet.

While the new series finally gives fans an original look into this truly iconic character, the Boba Fett-themed controller allows you to bring a full bounty hunting capable peripheral for the Xbox line of consoles straight home for the most gruelling of sessions.

That’s not all this wireless device comes with, a charging stand for the controller that is also customized with the Boba Fett treatment comes with the controller for those who like a matching set.

The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series gives fans a look into the iconic character that was originally featured in the 1980 classic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Fans everywhere were stricken with excitement when the bounty hunter appeared onscreen after his ‘demise’ in the films. The Mandalorian spin-off will release on December 29.

This wireless Razer controller features:

Pressure-Sensitive Triggers and textured grips for heightened gameplay, giving an adopter heightened reactivity in a firefight.

Bluetooth compatibility, which allows gamers to connect to mobile, Xbox Game Pass the take-out edition.

The charging stand that features lightning fast charge times of less than three hours, with a magnetic attachment which is easy to remove yourself, but secure enough to weather any storm.

The Razer Boba Fett Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One is available now for $179.99 on the Razer website.