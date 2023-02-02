Raver Announces New Viper Mini Signature Edition, Their Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse

Razer, a leading brand in gaming and PC peripherals, has announced its lightest wireless gaming mouse to date, the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition.

Razer continues to up the ante on gaming peripherals, and this Thursday, they’ve unveiled the lightest PC mouse in their catalogue, the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition, an ultra-durable magnesium-alloy exoskeleton-manufactured wireless gaming mouse that weighs a staggeringly low 49 grams. The super lightweight is approximately the equivalent of 2 AA batteries.

Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division, Barrie Ooi, said “We set out to create the best lightweight performance gaming mouse,” with “We went beyond our usual design process to look at material selection and alternate industrial designs to create an ultra-durable magnesium alloy exoskeleton chassis in the fan-favourite Viper Mini shape. As a result, the Viper Mini Signature Edition is just 49 grams light with no compromises, making it our lightest mouse ever,” regarding the light nature of the Razer Viper Mini, while promising that the only thing the mouse cuts is weight considering it is loaded with features.

Head of Industrial Design at Razer, Charlie Bolton, also applauds the exoskeleton’s design with “We wanted to push beyond the traditional honeycomb design, and this required a material with an outstanding strength-to-weight ratio. After evaluating plastics, carbon fiber, and even titanium, we ultimately chose magnesium alloy for its exceptional properties.”

Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition Features (provided by Razer)

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Wired modes

Razer™ Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor

Up to 750 inches per second (IPS) / 70 G acceleration

99.8% resolution accuracy

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 rated for 90M clicks

Battery Life: Up to 60 hours with HyperSpeed wireless

True wireless 4000 Hz polling rate with Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle

1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex Type C cable for charging and wired use

Approximate size: 119 mm / 4.68 in (Length) x 62 mm / 2.44 in (Width) x 39 mm / 1.53 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 49g / 1.72oz (Excluding cable)

The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition will fetch a high price, starting at $279.99 and will be available first from the Razer website on February 11 at 11:00 p.m.