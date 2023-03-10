Red Bull Solo Q Registration Is Now Open In Canada

Registration has officially opened in Canada for Red Bull Solo Q, a worldwide League of Legends tournament focusing on high-intensity 1vs1 battles.

The tournament was originally announced on February 2, 2023, and has been moving through qualifiers in other countries before arriving in Canada. There are five chances to qualify for the Red Bull Solo Q National Final, and you can see the dates below with links leading to the registration pages.

🚨Calling all 1v1 League players!🚨



Red Bull Solo Q, the world's biggest 1v1 Amateur League of Legends tournament is open for registration in 🇨🇦CANADA🇨🇦.



Can you make it all the way to the World Final in London, UK (and an experience at MSI)?



Sign Up: https://t.co/Gl4D6feeA4 pic.twitter.com/c8F39k6BEZ — Red Bull Canada (@RedBullCanada) March 10, 2023

The first four Canadian Qualifiers will take place online, with the fifth and final will be an in-person event in the Red Bull Gaming Hub at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Qualifying players will then move on to compete in the National Final, which will be held online on April 15, 2023. The winner there will, of course, move onto the international stage of the tournament.

Red Bull Solo Q has unique rules that differentiate it from other tournaments. According to a press release, in order to win, a player must get two kills under seven minutes or one kill after seven minutes. Victory can also be achieved by being the first to reach 100 Creep Score or by destroying the opponent’s first turret. These changes are meant to encourage diverse strategies that lead to more intense matches.

The tournament has prizes for the 1st-128th places in the online qualifiers and the 1st-72nd place in the offline qualifiers. A full prize list can be seen on the official website, but here’s a quick look at the top prizes.

1st Place (Online Qualifiers)

$1,500 CAD

LoL in-game prizing

Qualifying for the National Final

1st Place (Offline Qualifier)

$1,500 CAD

Offline LoL Prize Pack

Qualifying for the National Final

1st Place (National Final)

$2,500 CAD

National Final Prize Pack

Qualifying for World Final

A trip to London, UK, to attend League of Legends’ Mid Season Invitational and compete in the Red Bull Solo Q World Final

The World Finals of Red Bull Solo Q will occur in London, UL, at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere on May 19, 2024.