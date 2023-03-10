Red Bull Solo Q Registration Is Now Open In Canada

Registration has officially opened in Canada for Red Bull Solo Q, a worldwide League of Legends tournament focusing on high-intensity 1vs1 battles.
The tournament was originally announced on February 2, 2023, and has been moving through qualifiers in other countries before arriving in Canada. There are five chances to qualify for the Red Bull Solo Q National Final, and you can see the dates below with links leading to the registration pages.
The first four Canadian Qualifiers will take place online, with the fifth and final will be an in-person event in the Red Bull Gaming Hub at Toronto Metropolitan University.
- Qualifier #1 – March 11th, Online
- Qualifier #2 – March 12th, Online
- Qualifier #3 – March 18th, Online
- Qualifier #4 – March 19th, Online
- Qualifier #5 – March 31st, Red Bull Gaming Hub at Toronto Metropolitan University
Qualifying players will then move on to compete in the National Final, which will be held online on April 15, 2023. The winner there will, of course, move onto the international stage of the tournament.
Red Bull Solo Q has unique rules that differentiate it from other tournaments. According to a press release, in order to win, a player must get two kills under seven minutes or one kill after seven minutes. Victory can also be achieved by being the first to reach 100 Creep Score or by destroying the opponent’s first turret. These changes are meant to encourage diverse strategies that lead to more intense matches.
The tournament has prizes for the 1st-128th places in the online qualifiers and the 1st-72nd place in the offline qualifiers. A full prize list can be seen on the official website, but here’s a quick look at the top prizes.
1st Place (Online Qualifiers)
- $1,500 CAD
- LoL in-game prizing
- Qualifying for the National Final
1st Place (Offline Qualifier)
- $1,500 CAD
- Offline LoL Prize Pack
- Qualifying for the National Final
1st Place (National Final)
- $2,500 CAD
- National Final Prize Pack
- Qualifying for World Final
- A trip to London, UK, to attend League of Legends’ Mid Season Invitational and compete in the Red Bull Solo Q World Final
The World Finals of Red Bull Solo Q will occur in London, UL, at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere on May 19, 2024.