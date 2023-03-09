League of Legends Lets Big Patch 13.5 Notes Out Of The Bag For Users To Dig Through

News

| March 9, 2023
Riot Games‘ MOBA, League of Legends, has been going strong since it was released back in 2009, and the latest patch, 13.5, adds balancing and other changes to the battlefield.

When a MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) goes the distance like League of Legends, many updates are needed to continue the high standard fans come to expect out of their beloved title. Riot Games continues to provide balancing updates to League of Legends, while fixing core mechanics to deliver a smoother and more streamlined experience for fans to duke it out over.

League of Legends patch 13.5 is no exception in this regard, riding in on the coattails of Season 13. Some characters may see the short end of the stick and fall into the dreaded ‘nerfed/reworked’ column like Yuumi in patch 13.1, but older champions can see new usage with implemented buffs, as has been the case in the past.

Using Yuumi as an example, the champion has received some shrapnel in the way of nerfs from patch 13.1, and this time around, not only have her base stats been altered drastically, but her passive functions differently and her entire E skill gives teammates a shield instead of healing them. Small reworks like this are commonplace for LoL, though, and although Yuumi received the nerf end of the stick last patch, her abilities only work differently this time around.

Other champions that have received extensive reworks are Azir and Pantheon. While both of these champions have received extensive base stat overhauls, their abilities also function differently to provide a more balanced experience after patch 13.5. Caitlyn fans will be heavily disappointed, however, considering League of Legends reduced her overall effectiveness generally with lower armour and AD scores.

Riot Games typically shows their hand completely, and this time is no different with patch 13.5 notes, as they’ve compounded a MASSIVE list of all the changes implemented for patch 13.5. Interested fans can swing over to the notes section for more information.

