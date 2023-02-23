Prime Gaming And Riot Games Reveal March 2023 Free Game & Content Offerings

The March Prime Gaming content update sees several of Riot Games’ titles—like League of Legends and VALORANT—getting updates, as well as exclusive content for PUBG Mobile, Madden NFL 23, Dead by Daylight, and more!
With Prime Gaming, Amazon Prime members enjoy tons of free, exclusive content for their favorite PC, console, and mobile games. Plus, they can claim a collection of PC games for free every month that are theirs to keep even after subscription expiration. Prime Gaming’s selection of in-game content and free PC games is always growing and rotating to stay fresh, with new items and free games added every month—here’s what’s in store for March 2023:
For starters, in-game content for some of your favorite Riot Games titles, Genshin Impact, and many more, while the Free Games with Prime lineup features seven titles, including Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Adios, I am Fish, Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, Book of Demons, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind and City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition.
The Amazon Luna Prime Gaming Channel rotates new titles regularly to check out for free in March, including Sail Forth, Mega Man 11, Close to the Sun and Get Packed: Couch Chaos. In addition, Amazon has also added Citizen Sleeper and Guacamelee! 2 to the Luna+ lineup giving players access to an exciting selection of games.
The following are available now for those Prime Gaming members looking to download exclusive content:
- Claim: Space Crew: Legendary Edition, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and Tunche
- Candy Crush Saga – 50 Gold Bars, 2 Color Bombs, 1 Striped and Wrapped, 1 Lucky Candy, 1
Coconut Wheel, 1 Jelly Fish, 1 Lollipop Hammer, 1 Switch, 1 30-min Color Bomb, 1 30-min Stripped and Wrapped
- Candy Crush Soda Saga – 2 Color Bomb, 24-hour Striped Candy, 24-hour Wrapped Candy, 2
Double Fish, 2 Coloring Candy, 24-hour Unlimited Lives
- Dead by Daylight – 100 Rift Fragments
- Divine Knockout – Confetti Knockout FX and A Contest of Strength Profile Card
- Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon Bundle
- Farm Heroes Saga – 20 Gold Bars, 24-Hours Unlimited Lives, 1 Shovel
- FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack
- Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K
- KartRider Rush+ – Prime Gaming Racer Pack
- League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule
- League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Bauble Chest
- Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest, Epic Card
- Madden NFL 23 – Super Bowl Ultimate Team Pack
- New World – The Dragon’s Hoard
- PALADINS – Steel-Forged Barik Skin
- PUBG Mobile – Street Cred Set
- Rainbow Six Siege – 7 Day Renown Boosters
- Realm Royale – Twilight Huntress Hunter Skin
- Red Dead Online – Buckley Hat Tint 1, Rivera Hooded Tunic Tint 3, Howl Emote, 5 Gold Bars
- Rogue Company – Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit
- SMITE – Magic: The Gathering Cosmetic Bundle
- VALORANT – Doomscrolling spray
- Warframe – Kudzon Ephemera Cosmetic
Additionally, the following is the release schedule for the remaining offers available through Prime Gaming for the month of March:
- March 1st: Last Chance to Claim The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- March 1st: Genshin Impact – Prime Bundle
- March 2nd: Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition [FGWP]
- March 2nd: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K
- March 2nd: Raid: Shadow Legends – 6 Savage Artifacts
- March 7th: Last Chance to Claim Onsen Master
- March 7th: Lost Ark – Magick Society Special Dye Chest
- March 8th: KartRider Rush+ – Prime Gaming Racer Pack
- March 8th: PUBG Mobile – Extreme Climber Set
- March 9th: Adios [FGWP]
- March 9th: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K
- March 9th: I am Fish [FGWP]
- March 14th: Last Chance to Claim Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield and DKO: Divine Knockout
- March 16th: Faraway 3: Arctic Escape [FGWP]
- March 21st: Last Chance to Claim BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad and One Hand Clapping
- March 23rd: Book of Demons [FGWP]
- March 23rd: Peaky Blinders: Mastermind [FGWP]
- March 30th: City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition [FGWP]