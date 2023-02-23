Prime Gaming And Riot Games Reveal March 2023 Free Game & Content Offerings

The March Prime Gaming content update sees several of Riot Games’ titles—like League of Legends and VALORANT—getting updates, as well as exclusive content for PUBG Mobile, Madden NFL 23, Dead by Daylight, and more!

With Prime Gaming, Amazon Prime members enjoy tons of free, exclusive content for their favorite PC, console, and mobile games. Plus, they can claim a collection of PC games for free every month that are theirs to keep even after subscription expiration. Prime Gaming’s selection of in-game content and free PC games is always growing and rotating to stay fresh, with new items and free games added every month—here’s what’s in store for March 2023:

For starters, in-game content for some of your favorite Riot Games titles, Genshin Impact, and many more, while the Free Games with Prime lineup features seven titles, including Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Adios, I am Fish, Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, Book of Demons, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind and City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition.

The Amazon Luna Prime Gaming Channel rotates new titles regularly to check out for free in March, including Sail Forth, Mega Man 11, Close to the Sun and Get Packed: Couch Chaos. In addition, Amazon has also added Citizen Sleeper and Guacamelee! 2 to the Luna+ lineup giving players access to an exciting selection of games.

The following are available now for those Prime Gaming members looking to download exclusive content:

Claim: Space Crew: Legendary Edition, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and Tunche

Candy Crush Saga – 50 Gold Bars, 2 Color Bombs, 1 Striped and Wrapped, 1 Lucky Candy, 1

Candy Crush Soda Saga – 2 Color Bomb, 24-hour Striped Candy, 24-hour Wrapped Candy, 2 Double Fish, 2 Coloring Candy, 24-hour Unlimited Lives

Dead by Daylight – 100 Rift Fragments

Divine Knockout – Confetti Knockout FX and A Contest of Strength Profile Card

Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon Bundle

Farm Heroes Saga – 20 Gold Bars, 24-Hours Unlimited Lives, 1 Shovel

FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack

Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K

KartRider Rush+ – Prime Gaming Racer Pack

League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Bauble Chest

Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest, Epic Card

Madden NFL 23 – Super Bowl Ultimate Team Pack

New World – The Dragon’s Hoard

PALADINS – Steel-Forged Barik Skin

PUBG Mobile – Street Cred Set

Rainbow Six Siege – 7 Day Renown Boosters

Realm Royale – Twilight Huntress Hunter Skin

Red Dead Online – Buckley Hat Tint 1, Rivera Hooded Tunic Tint 3, Howl Emote, 5 Gold Bars

Rogue Company – Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit

SMITE – Magic: The Gathering Cosmetic Bundle

VALORANT – Doomscrolling spray

Warframe – Kudzon Ephemera Cosmetic

Additionally, the following is the release schedule for the remaining offers available through Prime Gaming for the month of March: