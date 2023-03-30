Redmi Note 12 Turbo Harry Potter Edition Brings The Magic

Xiaomi is no stranger when it comes to limited edition smartphones, and this time the Redmi Note 12 Turbo is getting a Harry Potter edition that is magical.

On the heels of the big Redmi Note 12 launch, Xiaomi has wasted absolutely no time in announcing the next big thing which is a turbo edition for the phone. In true Street Fighter fashion, the Note 12 Turbo has all the bells and whistles of the previous edition BUT is powered by the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, which outpaces the previous generation by up to 50%. More interestingly, the new Note 12 Turbo comes in a new magical variant that was fully teased on Tiktok, emblazoned with a school witches and wizards know all too familiarly.

The package boasts everything a Redmi Note 12 Turbo adopter needs to set up their device, but it is all in intricate Harry potter detail. Even the camera lens are connected via a glasses nose bridge, as seen in the films. The new smartphone colourway was revealed at the Redmi Note 12 Turbo launch event in China today, where fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the new Note 12 Turbo.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Specs

6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz 12bit OLED display

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

Triple main camera with 64MP OIS +8MP UW +2MP rear camera

16MP front camera

5000mAh battery, with 67W charging

Side Fingerprint scanner

Android 13 OS

Options for storage: 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM, UFS 3.1

That’s not all Xiaomi had up their sleeves for the exciting launch, they also introduced the new Redmi Buds 4 emblazoned with a striking Harry Potter colourway, which can be seen below.

As of now, there is no official word on whether the Redmi Note 12 Turbo limited edition will be launched in Western markets. However, the standard Redmi Note 12 is already available for purchase in these regions. Fans of the brand can remain hopeful and keep their fingers crossed, anticipating that the company may eventually decide to release the limited edition version for a wider audience.