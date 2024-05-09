Next ROG Ally Live Stream Today, Here’s How To Watch

After weeks of rumours that the Republic of Gamers will reveal the ‘ROG Ally 2’, they’ve finally announced that they will host a live stream this afternoon, and here’s how to watch.

On June 13, 2023, the ROG Ally was released as a competitor and option for those who want a portable PC but not the Valve Steam Deck. While it did release to mainly positive reviews, CGMagazine’s review from Brendan Frye states, “It’s for uncompromising power users who demand desktop-like performance from a handheld. And it’s for tinkerers who want granular control over every aspect of the hardware and OS” pointing at an unintuitive UI as a reason for the Ally being more for tech-savvy users than user-friendly.

The Republic of Gamers is allegedly aiming to right the ship with a heavily rumoured ROG Ally 2, and a live stream on the Republic of Gamers portable PC is scheduled for today at 3 p.m. EST, where it is alleged the ROG Ally 2 will be revealed. The Republic of Gamers announced the live stream on X (formerly Twitter), and that post can be seen below.

In today's ROG Pulse, we're looking back on a year of ROG Ally. And we talk about its future.

You don't want to miss this one, join us at 12PM PT on YouTube & Twitch for an exclusive announcement!

How to Watch The Future of The ROG Ally Live Stream

The best part regarding the Republic of Gamers live stream is it is incredibly easy to watch for free. Fans can migrate to either the official YouTube channel for Republic of Gamers (where the title of the video is “The next ROG Ally is coming…”), the official Twitch Channel, or just come back to this page and hit the embedded video below to watch. The live stream kicks off at 3 p.m. EST, so fans can tune in at their local time globally to get in on all of the potential news. In the meantime, fans can check out the latest ROG gear with our reviews of their latest components.