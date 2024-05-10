The New ROG Ally X Has Been Teased & More to Come On June 2

Previously billed as a full successor, the ROG Ally X is an updated version of the current ROG Ally and a midpoint between the original and a potential ROG Ally 2.

The ROG Ally was the first-to-market Steam Deck competitor, and it gave consumers another (albeit more expensive) way to get their PC gaming on the go without having to shell out a ransom for a gaming laptop. Yesterday, a very brief teaser was shown regarding the next device in the Republic of Gamers catalogue called the ROG Ally X, and the seven-minute information session can be seen below.

As fans have noticed, the ROG Ally X has remained entirely under wraps visually and the teaser above was to unleash some of the exciting details surrounding the new portable PC before the proper release video.

ROG Ally 2 Key Specs

AMD Z1 Extreme chipset (same as ROG Ally)

A 7-inch 48–120Hz refresh rate display (same as ROG Ally)

It comes in a new black colourway, with a much-improved battery life (a main complaint plaguing the original Ally), which will be a ‘way more than 40% improvement.”

Confirmed to be called ROG Ally X.

“almost everything” that’s improved is due to the feedback users have provided.

Storage + Port improvements.

Will deploy a new interface with Armory Crate SE V1.5, which Whitson Gordon calls “a major UI upgrade,” it will arrive sometime in July.

Aside from incredibly sparse base details, the presentation basically only confirmed that the ROG Ally X exists, and it’s more in line with how the Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgrade from the base model than a full successor. Surprisingly enough, it has been said that the ROG Ally X will also cost more than the original, which deviates from the Steam Deck OLED, which kept the same price margins as the original.

Fans should tune back in on June 2 to the ROG YouTube for the full announcement of the ROG Ally X.