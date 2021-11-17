Saints Row Reboot Delayed to August 23rd 2022

The reboot of the open-world shooter franchise, Saints Row has been delayed by almost six months.

The news was announced by Volition chief creative officer, Jim Boone, who revealed the game is now launching on August 23rd, 2022. Boone goes on to explain that the extra development time will give the development team at Volition more time “to do our vision justice”.

“Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released it on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve,” Boone said in an official statement. “The team just needs more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine-tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.

A Saints Row update from Jim Boone, Chief Creative Officer, Volition

Boone notes that the reboot’s development schedule was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition of its team working from home. That narrative is one that’s been told by other developers who have delayed their games during the pandemic, so it’s completely understandable. As Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto once said “A delayed game is eventually good, a bad game is bad forever,” so the delay will only lead to making a better game, hopefully.

“In all honesty, we underestimated the impact COVID would have on our schedule, although everyone adapted very quickly to the working from home arrangement and continued to be incredibly productive. However, due to the size and scope of our new Saints Row, it’s become apparent that to create the best game possible, we need to give our team longer to perfect their craft […]

“Rest assured, there will not be any changes to the story or the characters or anything that we’ve lovingly imagined over the last few years and already shared with you.”

The Saints Row reboot was officially revealed during Gamescom One Night Live back in August of this year, which revealed the game was launching on February 25th, 2022. The game is set in the southwestern American region of Santo Ileso. The player will find themselves in a group called the Saints, a new crime organization as they take on other gangs throughout the city.

The game simply titled, Saints Row is set to launch on August 23rd, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.