Samsung Unveils Innovative Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip4 Smartphones

A new generation of Samsung innovation will arrive in Canada this month: the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 smartphones, Watch5, and Buds2 Pro.

The next iteration of Samsung’s contorting smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy X Flip4, are available for preorder today, ahead of their launch later this month. The phones will be accompanied by the latest in their wearable tech line, the Galaxy Watch5 series, and the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, their lightest earbuds to date.

Samsung’s newest Galaxy Z Fold4 brings style and functionality with its folding body.

At the forefront of this new wave is the Galaxy Z Fold4. Its dimensions haven’t changed much from the current generation Fold3, and the Fold4 still packs an Octa-core processor, 12GB of memory with 3 storage capacities to choose from, and a 4400mAh battery. Its camera suite has been reconfigured however, now offering a 10MP selfie/cover camera, 4MP Under Display camera, and a Rear Triple Camera featuring 12MP UItra Wide, 50MP Wide Angle, and 10MP Telephoto cameras.

Its more square cousin, the Galaxy Z Flip4, similar skews close to the dimensions of its current iteration, ideal for those who remember the satisfaction of closing a Motorola Razr to end a phone call. The Flip4 still runs on 8GB of memory, but with a slightly improved 3700mAh battery.

These new versions continue Samsung’s claim to having created the world’s first water-resistant foldable smartphones. Both can be unfurled to present their large interior screens, ideal for multitasking, or left inclined for a handy, makeshift tripod. The Galaxy Z Fold4 remains compatible with Samsung’s S Pen stylus, sold separately, conveniently attaching to the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4—like a Game Boy Advance SP, but a smartphone!

To complement the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4, Samsung users may want to consider their latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro. The 40mm and 44mm models have seen their physical displays slightly increased, but at no change to their resolutions (450×450 or 396×396 respectively), and memory remains at 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Samsung’s BioActive Sensor—combining optical heart rate, electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical

impedance analysis—combines with a suite of other sensors to make the Watch5 an ideal companion to the Galaxy Z Fold4 and your personal exercise routines.

On those workouts, you may want to complete the set with Samsung’s Buds Pro2. Packing 24bit Hi-Fi and 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel output, these new earbuds continue to differentiate between noise and speaking, allowing them to switch to ambient sound so you can better hear the world around you—a welcome feature for anyone who’s tried to order a coffee without plucking out their earbud.

These new earbuds are rated for up to 5 hours of play time with the Active Noise Cancelling feature enabled, or 8 hours without; the charging case provides 18 to 29 hours, accordingly. They retain the IPX7 water resistance and sensor suites of the current offering.

Complement your new Galaxy Z Fold4 with the Galaxy Watch5 and Buds Pro2.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will retail at $2269.99 for the 256GB model or $2429.99 for 512GB, available in Greygreen, Moon Beige, or Phantom Black. The Flip4 starts at $1259.99 for the 128GB, $1339.99 for 256GB, and $1499.99 for the 512GB, with Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue for colour options. A matching pair of Buds Pro2 will run $289.99, while the Watch5 line ranges from $349.99 to $629.99, depending on size and connectivity.

All are available for preorder in Canada today, and will go on sale August 26 at Samsung’s Canadian page or participating retail partners. A special offer allows Canadians to trade in their current smartphone top receive a credit up to $861 towards either the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip4, between today and October 3, 2022.